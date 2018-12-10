Nokia 8.1 to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

The Nokia 8.1 is the first Nokia smartphone to run the Snapdragon 710 processor.

HMD Global, Nokia’s brand licensee in India, is set to launch the Nokia 8.1 at an event in New Delhi today. The smartphone was previously launched in China as the Nokia X7 and is the first Nokia smartphone to run the Snapdragon 710 processor.

The smartphone was priced at 1,699 Yuan (about Rs 17,500) for the base 4GB/64GB variant while the 6GB/64GB variant was priced at 1,999 Yuan (about Rs 20,500). The top variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage was launched in Dubai and sells for 399 euros (about Rs 32,500).

We can expect the Nokia 8.1 to be priced well beyond the Rs 20,000 mark.

Nokia 8.1: Expected specifications

Going by the previous launches in China and Dubai, the Nokia 8.1 sports a 6.18-inch Full HD+ LCD display at the front. From the first look at the official images released by Nokia, it is hard to not notice how far off to the edges Nokia has stretched the screen. Powering the device is a rather unique Snapdragon 710 processor clocked at 2.2GHz with eight Kryo 360 cores. It comes in three variants of 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage.

The back of the phone features a 12MP+13MP AI enabled dual camera with Optical Image Stabilisation. The lens of the rear camera is made by ZEISS. The front camera is an AI-enabled 20MP clicker.

The phone runs Android One and has already received the Pie upgrade. The Android One badge also means the smartphone is on the priority list for the latest security and firmware upgrades from Google.

The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery and supports 18W fast-charging.

Nokia has previously released the Nokia 3.1 Plus, 5.1 Plus, 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 7.1 in India. The Finnish smartphone maker has been trying to place a phone in every single smartphone segment.