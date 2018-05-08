Live now
Google I/O 2018 Live: Sundar Pichai to make big announcements in keynote address
Catch all the live updates of Google I/O 2018 here. Google CEO Sundar Pichai will deliver the keynote address at the Google conference and make important announcements
Last Modified: Tue, May 08 2018. 09 58 PM IST
Highlights
- 09.40 PM ISTGoogle expected to release update on Android P
- 9.50 PM IST
- Google Inc.’s annual developer conference, the Google I/O, will kick off in a short while at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, where CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to make important product and platform announcements.The Google campus has been abuzz with activity for the last 24 hours as developers from all over the world fly in to attend this 3-day tech fest.The I/O features hands-on learning, Google’s latest developer products, sessions on AI, machine learning, cloud, IoT, and technical talks given by the engineers who are developing the latest APIs and tools. Google is known to spring a few surprises along the way.Like last year, the emphasis will remain on AI and machine learning. The company is also expected to unveil a new app for news that combines elements of its Google Play Newsstand app and YouTube.
- 09.40 PM IST Google expected to release update on Android PUpdates to Android platform “P” are also expected at Google I/O. Android “P” is the next version of the Android operating system after Android O (Oreo). Google has already released the first Android P developer preview and more updates are expected to be announced at the I/O.
- 9.50 PM IST
First Published: Tue, May 08 2018. 09 49 PM IST
