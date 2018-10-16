Honor 8X launched at Rs 14,999 with Kirin 710 SoC, AI enabled dual cameras: Price, specifications, offers

Honor 8X. Photo: Honor India

Honor on Tuesday launched the Honor 8X, Huawei sub-brand’s latest mid-range contender. The highlights of the Honor 8X include a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display, Kirin 710 SoC and AI-enabled dual rear camera setup with a 20MP+2MP configuration. The Honor 8X starts at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.

Honor 8X: Pricing and availability

The 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant of the Honor 8X is priced at Rs 14,999 while the 6GB RAM/64 ROM and 6GB RAM/128 ROM versions are priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively. The phone is available exclusively via Amazon and the sale starts on 24 October.

The Honor 8X sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2340x1080. It is powered by Huawei’s in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. Accompanying the processor are different three permutations and combinations of RAM and storage— 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and finally 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. The phone will run Android Oreo 8.0 with EMUI 8.2 running atop and will come with up to 400GB of expandable storage with a MicroSD card.

At the back of the phone, there is a horizontally placed AI-enabled dual rear camera setup with a 20MP+2MP configuration along with f/1.8 aperture and Phase Detection Autofocus while the front of the phone features a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone is backed by a 3,750mAh battery and other connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX support, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a microUSB port.