Redmi Note 6 Pro launches on November 22: Expected specifications, price

The India launch of Xiaomi’s successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro is right around the corner and the company has confirmed it will take place on November 22. While it has made its way to Indonesian, Thai and Chinese markets, its Indian launch has been much awaited. The Note 6 Pro was launched in Indonesia at a price of 2,800,000 Indonesian Rupiah (about Rs 13,745) and we expect the phone to be launched at the same price point in India as well.

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Expected features

Going by its international launches, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with nearly the same design as its predecessor, except the all-new 6.26 Full HD+ LCD display with a notch at the front. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB).

The phone runs Android Oreo 8.1 with MIUI 10 running atop, and while Xiaomi hasn’t promised any updates to Pie until now, some online portals have revealed that testing is being conducted.

At the back the Redmi Note 6 Pro sports the same dual-camera setup found on the Note 5 Pro, except that it is AI enabled. The front of the phone, however, houses two AI-enabled cameras for better portrait selfies.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back and facial recognition feature. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.