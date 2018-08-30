Jio Phone 2 second sale starts today at 12 pm: Here’s what you need to know

The JioPhone 2 comes with a 2.4-inch display, a full QWERTY keypad with a 4-way navigation pad and supports apps like WhatsApp and Facebook

The Jio Phone 2 will go on its second flash sale today at 12 pm. If you wish to get a Jio Phone 2 handset, it’s a fairly simple task to do. Simply head over to Jio.com, enter your pincode to check availability, click on ‘add to cart’, fill in your details and then hit checkout. Within 7 days, the Jio Phone 2 will be shipped to you.

It is advisable to be prepared 5-10 minutes prior to the sale as the phone will sell out fairly quickly, since it’s in high demand.

The order quantity for Jio Phone 2 is limited to one unit only, so you won’t be able to order more for your family and friends.

The first flash sale was held on August 16 and lasted for about 40 minutes with a minor glitch that prevented some buyers to go beyond the ‘Add to Cart’ stage.

Jio Phone 2 specifications:

The “smart-feature” phone comes with a 2.4-inch display, a full QWERTY keypad with a 4-way navigation pad, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage that can be expandable up to 128GB via MicroSD card. It also supports apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Maps and YouTube with an added accessibility advantage of having Google Assistant. It is backed by a 2,000mAh battery and provides VoLTE and VoWiFi connectivity along with Bluetooth, GPS and NFC. To click photos, it features a 2MP rear camera and a VGA selfie camera.

The JioPhone 2 is priced at Rs 2,999.

Jio Phone 2 Tariff Plans:

Reliance Jio is offering special tariff plans for Reliance Jio Phone 2 users. These plans work only if the SIM card is in a Jio Phone.

Rs 49 plan: 1GB data, 50 sms

Rs 99 plan: 14GB data, 300 sms

Rs 153 plan: 42GB data, unlimited sms

After expiry of the above data limit, the internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. All the above plans come with 28 days validity, free voice calls and subscription to Jio Apps.