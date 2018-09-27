Realme 2 Pro launch today at 12.30 pm: Price, features, live stream

Realme has confirmed that there will be a teardrop notch at the front of the Realme 2 Pro, although there have been no details on the resolution and size of the display. Photo: Realme

Realme 2 Pro is set be unveiled in India today at 12.30 pm. The launch event will be the first of its kind, taking place at Amity University, Noida. It is clear from this move and its previous teasers that Realme is eyeing young college students as its target audience.

Realme 2 Pro: Expected price

The Realme 2 was made keeping the Rs 10,000 mark in mind. It came with an upgraded design, but lower grade specifications than the Realme 1 in a lot of ways, especially the processor. The Realme 2 sells at Rs 8,990 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with Snapdragon 450 SoC.

You don’t have to expect that from the Realme 2 Pro, as it is expected to target the Rs 14,000 – Rs 16,000 segment, or at least the specifications from the teasers say so.

If you wish to read our review on the Realme 2, click here.

It is confirmed that the Realme 2 Pro will be sold exclusively via Flipkart, however final price and offer details will come out after the launch of the phone.

Realme 2 Pro: Expected specifications

The series of tweets and teasers put out by Realme have already confirmed the major details of the phone.

For instance, it is confirmed that phone will run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660AIE processor, which Realme claims will let you “become a gaming legend.”

Become a gaming legend with the AI engine powered @qualcomm_in Snapdragon 660 AIE processor on the #Realme2Pro. #MaxPowerMaxStyle

Visit @Flipkart to know more details: https://t.co/s7S2hkFjJ5 pic.twitter.com/VYPEL5Aj2V — Realme (@realmemobiles) September 22, 2018

The company also confirmed that there will be an 8GB RAM variant in the line-up as well, and since there was no 128GB variant in the Realme 2, we can expect it to be available in the Realme 2 Pro.

We are done teasing you!

Experience the unlimited with the #Realme2Pro"s 8GB RAM.

Loved this surprise? #MaxPowerMaxStyle



Know more: https://t.co/s7S2hkWV7F pic.twitter.com/BfRDlocsT5 — Realme (@realmemobiles) September 21, 2018

Talking about the display, the smartphone-maker has confirmed that there will be a teardrop notch at the front of the Realme 2 Pro, although there have been no details on the resolution and size of the display. We would like to see a crisper, if not larger, display on the Realme 2 Pro.

Here"s a Dewdrop Full Screen that could change your life! Experience an incredible design innovation and an immersive display with #Realme2Pro. Know more: https://t.co/s7S2hkFjJ5#ComingSoon #MaxPowerMaxStyle pic.twitter.com/lTDumESyfG — Realme (@realmemobiles) September 21, 2018

The teaser released a couple weeks ago revealed that the phone will not have the trademark “Diamond-Cut” design at the back of the phone. However, there will be a circular fingerprint reader along with a dual-camera setup at the back.

Realme 2 Pro: Live stream and schedule

The live stream of the Realme 2 Pro launch will be broadcasted on Realme’s YouTube and Facebook pages from 12.30 pm. You can also watch it on Flipkart’s dedicated page for Realme 2. You can click on the links to get redirected to the sites or simple watch it in the embedded video below.

If you’re an Amity University student, you will be able to catch Technical Guruji in a live chat session at 2 pm while Rajiv Makhni’s live unboxing with students will take place at 6.30 pm.