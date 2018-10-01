Ex-Apple engineers show their startup’s self-driving car sensor
Aeva is working on a device that would help cars sense the road, vehicles, pedestrians and other surroundings several hundred yards ahead
San Francisco: Two former Apple Inc engineers on Monday gave new details about the sensor system their startup company, Aeva Inc, is making to help self-driving cars see the world around them.
Aeva was founded by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, who both left Apple’s Special Projects Group that houses the iPhone maker’s self-driving car work. Aeva is working on a device that would help cars sense the road, vehicles, pedestrians and other surroundings several hundred yards ahead. It would be a critical link in self-driving technology including software and controls made by others.
At a San Francisco warehouse last week, Aeva’s device was mounted on a white Audi sport-utility vehicle parked on a mock road. In real time, it captured images of Aeva workers whizzing about on kick-scooters, with the workers’ images changing colour as they moved toward or away from the vehicle.
In other self-driving car systems, such data comes from separate sensors from different suppliers. Radar measures speed, so-called “lidar” measures depth and standard cameras capture digital images the car’s computer can analyze. The streams must be blended in a step called “sensor fusion.”
Aeva aims to combine those functions in one device and skip the external “fusion” step. Its device has sensors for motion, depth, speed and reflected light and contains an artificial intelligence chip that weaves it together.
“Because we’ve created this technology from the ground up, we have unique access to the data from deep inside the hardware,” Salehian told Reuters in an interview.
Aeva enters a crowded field of sensor firms selling to automakers. One of Volkswagen AG’s new Audi sedans features a laser scanner from Valeo. BMW Group has paired with Israeli startup Innoviz Technologies around a new sensor. Ford Motor Co invested $75 million in longtime lidar maker Velodyne.
Established firms have the most sensors on the road right now, said Angelos Lakrintis, an autonomous vehicles analyst with Strategy Analytics. But “there is still some time” for newcomers to win over automakers because self-driving cars will not hit roads en masse until the mid-2020s, he said.
Automakers are sensitive to cost. Some depth sensors use pricey bespoke laser chips. Aeva would not reveal what chips it uses or its final costs but said it has avoided expensive parts.
“We do not need high-powered lasers anymore,” Rezk told Reuters. “We’re using laser sources and sensors that are already in mass manufacturing.”
More From Technology »
- Airtel adds Rs 181 pack with 3GB data per day to its complicated portfolio
- Energy Sistem sport3 review: Budget Bluetooth earbuds that punch above their weight
- Book train tickets through UTS on Mobile app
- Upcoming WhatsApp ads may be the reason why its founders left
- TMT convergence: Future of media, and entertainment sector
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Crisil, Icra put out contrasting views on credit quality of Indian firms
- Vedanta to invest $4 billion in India block to boost output
- Rajnath Singh asks states to collect biometric details of Rohingyas
- Gita Gopinath appointed IMF chief economist
- Kumaraswamy gives new deadline for Cabinet expansion in Karnataka
Mark to Market »
- Apollo Tyres’ investors peeved at rising wages of top brass even as profits fall
- Why record foodgrain production failed to cheer farm input providers
- Lessons from Accenture’s earnings beat and conservative guidance
- Tangled up in regulatory knots, Bandhan Bank seeks a way out
- Why IL&FS may not be out of the woods