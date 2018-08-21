Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch today: Price, specifications

The Nokia 6.1 Plus will sport a 16MP + 5MP vertically stacked dual rear camera, with an aperture of f/2.0

HMD Global, Nokia’s brand licensee, is set to launch the Nokia 6.1 Plus at an event in New Delhi today. The phone is expected to sell exclusively through Flipkart, as the e-commerce platform displayed a banner page with a teaser recently. Nokia Mobile India also tweeted out a similar video on its handle, mentioning an event for “the most awaited phone”. The Nokia 6.1 Plus will be the Finnish smartphone maker’s first smartphone to come with a notched display.

Nokia 6.1 Plus: Price

The phone was earlier launched in Hong Kong for a starting price of HKD 2,288 (around Rs 20,000). While there are no price leaks as yet, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is expected to be priced around that point in India.

Nokia 6.1 Plus: Specifications

The Nokia 6.1 Plus will feature a notched 5.8-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2280x1080. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable to 400GB. The Nokia 6.1 Plus will be backed by 3,060mAh battery that supports QuickCharge 3.0.

To click photos, the Nokia 6.1 Plus will sport a 16MP + 5MP vertically stacked dual rear camera, with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, the phone will come with a 16MP camera for clicking selfies. The phone, like other Android Nokia smartphones, will come with a ‘bothie’ mode captures video from the front and back camera simultaneously.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 6.1 Plus will include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

The name confusion – Nokia 6.1 Plus or X6?

The smartphone was launched earlier in China as Nokia X6. But HMD Global decided to launch the phone in the rest of the world as Nokia 6.1 Plus. Hence the phone appears with two names on several websites.