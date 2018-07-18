Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite on sale through AliExpress ahead of formal launch

The Mi A2 Lite is listed in two variants – 3GB RAM/32GB ROM at $199.99 (approx Rs13,700) and 4GB RAM/64GB ROM at $229.99 (approx Rs15,700)

Android One smartphone Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite has gone on sale on e-commerce website AliExpress ahead of its official launch. This version is a lighter and cheaper version of the Mi A2 that is expected to be unveiled in Spain on July 24. The Mi A2 Lite is listed in two variants – 3GB RAM/32GB ROM at $199.99 (approx Rs13,700) and 4GB RAM/64GB ROM at $229.99 (approx Rs15,700).

The listing also revealed the specifications of the Mi A2 Lite. According to AliExpress, the smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo based on Android One and is powered by an Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via a MicroSD card. On the front it boasts a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2280 and 19:9 aspect ratio. To capture images, it has a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup on the back and a 5MP sensor on the front. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Earlier, Xiaomi had teased the Mi A2 launch with a bunch of tweets that hinted an unveiling in Madrid, Spain, on July 24. The Chinese smartphone giant also celebrated its four years in India recently with a ‘Mi 4 u’ on July 10 which went on till July 12.

We are giving you ALL not 1 but 2 smartphones on July 24th! Any guesses? #2isbetterthan1 pic.twitter.com/cYQUWCbEqL — Mi (@xiaomi) July 17, 2018

The outgoing Mi A1 features a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920x1080. It runs Android One and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has a dual-camera setup, with 12MP primary and secondary sensors and a 5MP selfie camera.