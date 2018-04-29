Understanding how Google’s job search works

Google is trying to improve the job search experience by letting users browse through listings from multiple job portals on its search page. Photo: Reuters

Google is trying to improve the job search experience by letting users browse through listings from multiple job portals on its search page.

Users can search by entering “jobs”, followed by the name of the industry or the job profile in the search bar. When we searched for openings for data analysts, Jobs generated a list of openings within the city on the left side of the page, while the right side offered details on specific postings selected by the user. This enables users to learn about the job, and the skills required.

When we tried to apply for a job, we were redirected to the job portal where the opening was originally posted. So, to apply for a job opening from LinkedIn, users will have to go to the LinkedIn page and log in to their account.

Along with the openings, the Jobs page also shows a bunch of filters, such as job title, location, company type and employer. These filters help users narrow the search. While looking for openings for marketing head, we used some of these filters. The job-title filter showed a bunch of more specific options in marketing, such as business head, sales marketing and digital marketing. Similarly, in the company type, we could see marketing jobs in specific sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing and education.

Overall, a job search on Google Search is now organized, and users get to see postings from platforms they might have missed. The fact that Jobs offers postings from some of the well-known job portals, such as Naukri.com and Monsterjobs.com, just makes it more useful.