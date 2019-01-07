Xiaomi set to unveil Redmi 7, Note 7 next week

The Redmi Note 7 appeared on a Chinese certification listing. Photo: TENAA

Xiaomi is set to launch two new smartphones next week: the Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7. Xiaomi’s new smartphones made their way to TENAA listings recently and the latest images suggest the Chinese smartphone maker is finally experimenting with glossy back panels with dual tone gradients in its new smartphone line-ups.

The Redmi Note 7 was seen with a Purple-Red gradient while the Redmi 7 sported a Red-Gold gradient in the TENAA listing.

The dual tone gradient is popular with other Chinese smartphone makers like Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Honor and Huawei.

Coming to the specifications of the Redmi Note 7, it is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display and will be backed by a 3,900mAh battery. The listing also mentions three colour variants of the Note 7, but there’s no word out on the kind of processor and memory options the smartphone will run.

While design elements of the Redmi 7 will be shared with the Redmi Note 7, it is expected to be Xiaomi’s first smartphone to come with a 48MP sensor. While the listing doesn’t mention anything about its SoC, rumours suggest the smartphone will run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 chipset. It will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and might sport a triple camera setup. It will have the same 6.3-inch display at the front.

The Redmi Note 7 might be the missing link of the Redmi Note line-up—the company recently launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro, but there was no mention of Redmi Note 6. You can read more about it here.