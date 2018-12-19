Xiaomi ‘Play’ makes it to a listing on TENAA, will be available in at least 12 colours

Huawei sub-brand Honor already has a smartphone named Play. Photo: TENAA

Right after a Xiaomi smartphone (rumoured to belong to the Redmi 7 series) appeared on a TENAA listing, another smartphone from the Chinese giant has appeared on the certification site. This time, it’s a smartphone named “Play” and it will sport a dewdrop notch at the front.

It’s surprising, since Honor already has a device with the same name and it is also aimed at young audiences.

XDA Developers, a tech blog who spotted the listing, mentions the new smartphone line-up from Xiaomi will not feature a radically new design. TENAA says the Xiaomi Play has dimensions of 147.76×71.89×7.8 and it will weigh in at 150 grams. It will sport a 5.84-inch diagonal LCD display with a 2,280×1,080 pixel resolution. Details on the smartphone’s platform are restricted to it having a CPU frequency of 2.3GHz. It will be available in RAM options of 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB and internal storage options of 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. The listing showed the device runs Android Oreo 8.1.

The smartphone will sport two cameras at the back and a lonely one at the front. It will be available in a lot of colour options though, including black, white, blue, red, yellow, pink, green, purple, pink, gold, silver and gray.

It may be possible that the device that was rumoured to be the Redmi 7 would be the same as the Xiaomi Play, but we will get more clarity only after Xiaomi releases a teaser.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Play in China on December 24.