Honor 8C, Honor Band 4 launched in India: Price, specifications

Honor 8C features an AI-enabled dual camera setup at the back.

Huawei sub-brand Honor on Thursday launched the Honor 8C in India along with the Honor Band 4 fitness tracker. The Honor 8C starts at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/32GB variant and goes up to Rs 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The Honor Band 4 has been announced by the Chinese smartphone maker, but its price hasn’t been unveiled yet.

The Honor 8C is sold online via Amazon and HiHonor stores and will go on sale starting 10 December. The 8C comes in four colour variants of Aurora Blue, Magic Night Black, Platinum Gold and Nebula Purple.

Specifications:

The Honor 8C sports 6.26-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1520x720. The display comes with a notch, which provides it a screen-to-body ratio of 86.6%. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s new octa-core chipset, the Snapdragon 632 which is coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via a MicroSD card. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

The back of the phone houses a vertically aligned dual-camera setup consisting of 13MP+2MP configuration. The front sports an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. All three cameras, on the front and back, are AI powered. Honor claims the camera app can recognise over 500 scenarios in 22 different categories. The 8C comes with HDR support to enhance shadows and highlights of pictures and an AR lens feature. An AI Shopping feature is also present that detects an object and searches for a similar item or its alternative online using the built-in Neural Processing Unit.

The phone supports dual-4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v4.2, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.