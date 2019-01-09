Brace yourselves for the first wave of smartphone launches in 2019

Highlights of Honor View 20 include Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset, 48MP dual rear camera, 25MP front facing camera and Android Pie support.

Now that the New Year celebrations are out of the way and everyone’s focused on their businesses, you might want to prepare yourself for the first wave of major smartphone launches. Some companies have already sent out invites for Indian launches of their devices.

Honor has readied up the yearly successor to its Lite series of smartphones, the Honor 10 Lite. The Honor 10 Lite will be launched on January 15 and will be equipped with stronger underpinnings and upgraded aesthetics. Powered by Huawei’s in-house octa-core processor, the Kirin 710, it claims to provide 75% more performance than the Kirin 659 found on the Honor 9 Lite. There’s also a GPU Turbo feature that promises to improve graphics performance and efficiency by 60%. The front of the smartphone is illuminated by a 6.21-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2280x1080.

The back of the smartphone sports a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup. At the front of the Honor 10 Lite is a single 24MP selfie shooter. The front and back cameras are AI-enabled and allow automatic scene recognition.

Honor is also holding the View 20 up its sleeves for this month, its first smartphone to feature a circular display cutout. It also has a very interesting glossy back panel texture which reflects light to form a V-shaped halo.

Other highlights of the View 20 include Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset, 48MP dual rear camera, 25MP front facing camera and Android Pie support.

Honor’s parent brand, Huawei, will launch its first Y-series smartphone in India, the Huawei Y9. The Huawei Y9 will come with a 6.5-inch display running a resolution of 2340x1080. Powering the Y9 will be Huawei’s own Kirin 710 SoC paired with either 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The back of the phone sports a 16MP+2MP dual camera setup, with f/2.0 aperture. The front of the smartphone also has a dual camera system consisting of a 13MP+2MP clicker with f/2.4 aperture.

Xiaomi is also gearing up for its next generation of smartphones. Several Xiaomi devices made their way to TENAA listings, but only the Redmi 7has a final launch date so far. The Redmi 7 will be launched on January 10 and if we are lucky, we will probably see the Redmi Note 7 share the stage with it.

The Redmi 7 boasts a refreshed design which is unlike other Xiaomi devices. The Chinese smartphone major has taken a more conventional design approach with the Redmi 7, as it now comes with dual tone gradient glass back. Xiaomi stuck with metal backs for its Redmi smartphones last year, which have started to look a bit dated.

The Redmi 7 might also sport Qualcomm’s new chipset, the Snapdragon 675 and a 48MP rear camera.

The Redmi Note 7 is tipped to sport the Snapdragon 660 SoC along with a similar design language as the Redmi 7.

Samsung will also be launching its brand new M-series of smartphones. We can expect them to be named M10, M20 and M30 and they will be priced between Rs 9,000 and Rs 15,000. The M-series smartphones will be produced at Samsung’s Noida factory. The smartphones will also have massive battery capacities ranging between 3,500mAh and 5,000mAh. Other specifications will be revealed at the time of its launch which will take place by the end of January.