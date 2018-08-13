JioGigaFiber and Jio Phone 2 registration starts 15 August: How to register, data plans and features

JioGigaFiber will have no installation charges, but will have a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500.

The wait for Jio enthusiasts is finally over, as the JioGigaFiber and JioPhone 2 registrations will begin soon, on Independence Day. While the JioGigaFiber promises to provide speeds up to 1Gbps, the new Jio Phone 2 will come with a new design along with support for popular social media apps Facebook and WhatsApp.

How to register?

The Jio Phone 2 and JioGigaFiber can be registered via MyJio app and Jio.com. Simply provide your name, registered email ID and the payment through credit and debit cards or wallet apps like JioMoney and Paytm.

JioGigaFiber is currently in the beta trial phase, and is being tested in few localities. However, at RIL’s 41st AGM, Mukesh Ambani revealed that the company will prioritise the installation of JioGigaFiber in areas where it receives most number of registrations. Reliance Jio says it is not charging any installation charge for the new broadband service but is taking a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500.

What’s so good about the JioGigaFiber?

The JioGigaFiber is said to be the “largest greenfield fixed-line broadband service”. It promises to deliver 1Gbps speed and will be available in over 1,000 cities.

Reliance Jio is also eyeing at building an ecosystem for high-speed Internet of Things services and fuelling future technologies like Virtual Reality. Reliance Jio claims its new network can handle high-definition streaming including content in 4K resolution, voice-activated virtual assistant, video conferencing and other related smart home solutions.

This high speed Fiber data service is ambitious at improving fixed global broadband speeds of India. The company claims India ranks very lowly in terms of fixed broadband internet speeds in the world.

Currently, with JioGigaFiber’s preview scheme, customers can get high speed internet up to 100Mbps for 90 days along with a monthly data of 100GB. A bunch of Jio apps also come bundled with the preview. In case users run out of data, a data top-up of up to 40GB via MyJio.com and Jio.com is also available.

Currently, JioGigaFiber services are only available as prepaid. The company plans to launch the post-paid services for the same in “due course of time.”

What’s new in the Jio Phone 2?

The Jio Phone is the successor to last year’s Jio Phone. The new smart feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch display and boasts a full-QWERTY keypad along with four-way navigation pad. It has 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage which can be expandable to 128GB via a MicroSD card. The Jio Phone runs KAI OS and features a 2-megapixel rear camera, and VGA selfie camera. Other key features of the phone include dual-SIM, LTE, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, FM, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. It is powered by a 2,000mAh battery.

The JioPhone 2 is available at a price of Rs 2,999. However, the company is yet to come up with data plans for the smart feature phone.