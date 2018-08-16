What to expect from Intel 9th gen chipsets
The Intel 9th gen Core i5 chipset will have six cores, six threads and boost clock speed of 4.6GHz
New Delhi: With the 8th gen chipsets finally becoming the default choice for manufacturers, Intel is reportedly gearing up to launch the 9th generation of Core i series chipsets in October. According to a report in Wccftechm, an online portal, which attributes the information to an anonymous source, Intel may launch three variants—Core i9-9900K, Core i7-9700K and Core i5-9600K —all based on Intel’s 14 nanometer architecture.
The key difference between these chipsets and the existing 8th gen variants lies in the number of cores and threads available in them. Presence of more cores and threads allows the chipset to handle multiple tasks and processes more easily. Many apps run multiple tasks and each of them require independent threads to process them. Higher clock speed means chipsets can process heavy tasks and games faster than the predecessor.
The top of the line 9th gen Core i9 and Core i7 chipsets are likely to have eight processor cores and boost clock speed of 5GHz with 16 threads in the former and eight in the latter. The 8th gen core i9-8950HK and Core i7-8850H chipsets offer only six cores, 12 threads and boost clock speed of 4.8GHz in the former and 4.3GHz in the latter. The 9th gen Core i5 chipset will have six cores, six threads and boost clock speed of 4.6GHz, which is more than the four cores, eight threads and boost clock speed of 3.7GHz of the 8th gen Core i5-8300H chipset.
More From Technology »
- LG G7+ ThinQ: A flagship phone that is just short of being a winner
- Psst, be careful, someone may be secretly recording your telephonic conversation
- A Pie for everyone: Android Pie Go edition announced
- You can experience Alexa and Cortana talk to each other if you’ve an Echo device
- Out of Google Drive space? WhatsApp chat backup no longer counted against Drive storage quota
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Recent rise in trade deficit is not due to the oil prices
- Safeguard duty proposal has deepened uncertainty in the solar energy sector
- Fortis Healthcare: What now, after IHH entry and June quarter loss?
- Weak Q1 for Amara Raja but investors pin hopes on softening lead prices
- IDBI Bank Q1 results show how expensive it is for LIC