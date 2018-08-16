What to expect from Intel 9th gen chipsets

The key difference between these chipsets and the existing 8th gen variants lies in the number of cores and threads available in them.

New Delhi: With the 8th gen chipsets finally becoming the default choice for manufacturers, Intel is reportedly gearing up to launch the 9th generation of Core i series chipsets in October. According to a report in Wccftechm, an online portal, which attributes the information to an anonymous source, Intel may launch three variants—Core i9-9900K, Core i7-9700K and Core i5-9600K —all based on Intel’s 14 nanometer architecture.

The key difference between these chipsets and the existing 8th gen variants lies in the number of cores and threads available in them. Presence of more cores and threads allows the chipset to handle multiple tasks and processes more easily. Many apps run multiple tasks and each of them require independent threads to process them. Higher clock speed means chipsets can process heavy tasks and games faster than the predecessor.

The top of the line 9th gen Core i9 and Core i7 chipsets are likely to have eight processor cores and boost clock speed of 5GHz with 16 threads in the former and eight in the latter. The 8th gen core i9-8950HK and Core i7-8850H chipsets offer only six cores, 12 threads and boost clock speed of 4.8GHz in the former and 4.3GHz in the latter. The 9th gen Core i5 chipset will have six cores, six threads and boost clock speed of 4.6GHz, which is more than the four cores, eight threads and boost clock speed of 3.7GHz of the 8th gen Core i5-8300H chipset.