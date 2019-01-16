Redmi Note 7’s flash sale will give us an idea of smartphone sales this year

While selling a million units is not a big feat for Xiaomi, smartphone companies have been seeing a considerable drop in unit sales.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is aiming to sell a million units of the recently launched Redmi Note 7 in the first month of its sale in China. Wang Teng Thomas, product director at Xiaomi, made this announcement on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo.

Some fans on the platform asked Wang “Is there a spot in the first sale of Red Rice (Redmi) Note 7?” to which he replied “There should be 1 million units in January, and it will not be difficult to buy the first time.”

While selling a million units is not a big feat for Xiaomi, smartphone companies have been seeing a considerable drop in unit sales.

In another post on Weibo, Wang mentioned that after the formation of the Redmi sub-brand, Xiaomi will use the Mi brand to sell high-end devices. He also mentioned that Mi devices would not have discounts and deals for a long time.

The Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch LCD display up front with a resolution of 2340x1080. The display has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, maximum brightness of 450nits. It is also the first device to sport a dewdrop notch.

Powering the Redmi Note 7 is the Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports QuickCharge 4. It ships with a 10W charger; although for even quicker charging, Xiaomi is also separately selling an 18W charger. External connectivity options include USB Type-C and a 3.5mm jack.

In terms of optics, the back of the Redmi Note 7 boasts a 48MP+5MP AI-enabled dual camera setup. It has a pixel size of 1.6 microns and an aperture of f/1.8. The front of the smartphone sports a single 13MP selfie camera under the dewdrop notch.

The Redmi Note 7 is priced at 999 Yuan (about Rs 10,000) for the 3GB/32GB variant, 1,199 Yuan (about Rs 12,500) for the 4GB/64GB variant and 1,399 Yuan (about Rs 14,500) for the 6GB/64GB variant.

The first flash sale of the Redmi Note 7 will give us a rough idea of what to expect from smartphone sales this year—one of the most popular smartphone makers in the world is set to sell one of the most popular devices at their home turf.