No excuse for missing aim now, Microsoft announces keyboard and mouse support for Xbox One
Microsoft has just announced that it will bring support to Xbox One for PC peripherals which means gamers can switch between an Xbox controller or a mouse and keyboard setup during gaming sessions
Xboxes have been around for a decade and a half now and they’ve a fairly simple way of interacting with them—through a controller. Yes, there are several customised controllers, like racing wheels, joysticks and adaptive controllers, but there hasn’t been a single Xbox which supported the good old way of playing games on desktop computers—through a keyboard and mouse.
However, Microsoft has just announced that it will bring support to Xbox One for PC peripherals. So gamers can switch between an Xbox controller or a mouse and keyboard setup during gaming sessions.
This is not the first gaming console to enable support for PC peripherals; in fact Sony Playstation has been doing it for the last four years.
But here’s the caveat—it is available only on a title-by-title basis and it’s largely up to game developers whether or not they wish to enable the support. So, you can expect some games to not support this feature.
According to a report by GSMArena, Warframe will be the first Xbox One game to test the mouse and keyboard input and the feature will be made to select audience in the upcoming weeks.
What’s more? Xbox is partnering with the renowned gaming giant, Razer. The company recently teased a mouse and keyboard optimised for Xbox One on Twitter. Full specifications are not out yet, but it will be sweet if it will be a traditional Razer, full mechanical keyboard, along with the nimble yet beastly mouse, much like the Razer Ouroboros.
This can mean the world to gamers who swear by high quality PC peripherals for gaming. In fact, PC Gamer last year reported that PC and mouse users were beating controller users in Overwatch on PS4.
And even if you’re not big on using keyboards and mouse for gaming, having them around to type down a name in Xbox One will be a nice thing.
More From Technology »
- We are changing the narrative by bringing news in a streamable format: Megha Tata
- Xiaomi to launch 5 non-smartphone products on September 27 in India
- Vivo V9 Pro launched in India at Rs 17,990: Price, specifications
- Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple camera setup to go on sale tomorrow: Price, offers, specifications
- WhatsApp says working with Reliance Jio to curb fake news menace
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Kerala govt devises a novel loan scheme for flood-affected households
- Cabinet approves disinvestment of ITDC hotels in J&K, Bihar
- PNB fraud: Mehul Choksi gets time till 30 October to reply to ED plea
- ACs, refrigerators, washing machines to get costlier, import duty hiked on over 19 items
- BJP terms shutdown over death of two students in Islampur ‘complete success’
Mark to Market »
- Will it rain on the FMCG parade?
- Why domestic cotton prices are likely to rule firm this season
- India’s dark corporate debt market now loses the flicker of liquidity too
- Jio’s market share zooms after it raises stakes with higher capex
- Tata Steel is not willing to give even an inch on the acquisitions front