No excuse for missing aim now, Microsoft announces keyboard and mouse support for Xbox One

If you’re not big on using keyboards and mouse for gaming, having them around to type down a name in Xbox One will be a nice thing. Photo: iStock

Xboxes have been around for a decade and a half now and they’ve a fairly simple way of interacting with them—through a controller. Yes, there are several customised controllers, like racing wheels, joysticks and adaptive controllers, but there hasn’t been a single Xbox which supported the good old way of playing games on desktop computers—through a keyboard and mouse.

However, Microsoft has just announced that it will bring support to Xbox One for PC peripherals. So gamers can switch between an Xbox controller or a mouse and keyboard setup during gaming sessions.

This is not the first gaming console to enable support for PC peripherals; in fact Sony Playstation has been doing it for the last four years.

But here’s the caveat—it is available only on a title-by-title basis and it’s largely up to game developers whether or not they wish to enable the support. So, you can expect some games to not support this feature.

According to a report by GSMArena, Warframe will be the first Xbox One game to test the mouse and keyboard input and the feature will be made to select audience in the upcoming weeks.

What’s more? Xbox is partnering with the renowned gaming giant, Razer. The company recently teased a mouse and keyboard optimised for Xbox One on Twitter. Full specifications are not out yet, but it will be sweet if it will be a traditional Razer, full mechanical keyboard, along with the nimble yet beastly mouse, much like the Razer Ouroboros.

This can mean the world to gamers who swear by high quality PC peripherals for gaming. In fact, PC Gamer last year reported that PC and mouse users were beating controller users in Overwatch on PS4.

And even if you’re not big on using keyboards and mouse for gaming, having them around to type down a name in Xbox One will be a nice thing.