5 smartphones with 3 cameras or more you can buy in India

How many cameras are too many cameras? That’s one of the many questions you might ask before you purchase a smartphone today. There was once a time when having a single camera on your phone was a novelty factor. Then players like HTC, LG and Apple set a trend for dual rear smartphone cameras, which add extra flexibility and diversity to photography experience.

Just 10 months ago, Huawei launched the world’s first smartphone with three rear cameras—the P20 Pro. It boasts a not-so-ordinary dual camera setup with a whopping 40-megapixel sensor along with an eight-megapixel sensor fitted with a Leica lens capable of 3x optical zoom.

This was followed by a flurry of activity in the smartphone industry with manufacturers like Samsung and LG rushing to put forward their rendition of a triple-camera setup. Samsung, in October, even became the first smartphone maker to launch a smartphone with four rear cameras, namely the Galaxy A9. Most of these smartphones were launched internationally and have gradually made their way to India. Here are the hottest smartphones with three rear cameras or more.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro:

The current flagship in Huawei’s line-up, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has three cameras at the back arranged in a radial fashion, with a dual LED flash completing a squarish pattern. The primary camera has a 40MP sensor and is fitted with a 27mm wide-angle lens, with an aperture of f/1.7. Below that, there’s a 20MP sensor with a 16mm ultra-wide lens. Finally, you have an 80mm telephoto lens sitting on top of an 8MP sensor, providing a 5x optical zoom.

That’s not where it ends though. You also have a night mode with enough chops to compete with the industry leading Google Pixel 3XL and several other neat tricks in the video department that will be unleashed with an upcoming software upgrade. These include a portrait mode, spot colour mode and advanced augmented reality—all in the video mode.

To keep this high-class optical system running, the smartphone is powered Huawei’s in-house Kirin 980 processor based on a 7nm chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Further you have a plethora of innovations, including reverse wireless charging and a Nano SD card slot, which only supports Huawei’s own memory cards.

The front of the smartphone sports a QHD+ 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120x1440, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a selfie camera hidden underneath the notch with a resolution of 25MP.

The smartphone runs EMUI 9.0 running Android Pie 9.0 and is backed by a 4,200mAh battery.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is priced at Rs 69,990, which is still cheaper than most other flagships including the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Apple iPhone XS and Google Pixel 3.

Huawei P20 Pro:

The older brother of the Mate 20 pro, the Huawei P20 Pro was the first smartphone in the world to boast a triple camera setup. Like the Mate 20 Pro, it has a 40MP primary clicker with a 27mm wide-angle lens, but everything apart from that is a bit different. The secondary camera has a monochrome depth sensor with a resolution of 20MP while the third camera has an 8MP sensor coupled with a telephoto 80mm lens capable of providing 3x optical zoom.

Powering the device is the previous flagship in-house Kirin 970 chipset based on a 10nm process. This is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The front of the smartphone features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display sans a notch, a 24MP selfie camera and a regular fingerprint scanner present on the chin of the smartphone.

The Huawei P20 has a price tag of Rs Rs 59,990.

Samsung Galaxy A9:

The second “first” in this list, the Samsung Galaxy A9, has four cameras at its back arranged in a linear fashion. You can think of it as a dual-camera setup stacked on top of telephoto and ultra-wide cameras. The dual-camera setup consists of a primary 24MP sensor along with a 5MP depth sensor with a regular depth of field. Then you have an 8MP sensor with a 12mm ultra-wide lens and finally a 10MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

The Galaxy A9 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 129GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD card. It runs Android Oreo 8.1 with the “Samsung Experience” UI and is backed by a 3,800mAh battery.

The front of the Galaxy A9 is lit up by a 6.3-inch SuperAMOLED display with a resolution of 2220x1080. Since the smartphone doesn’t have a notch, the forehead of the smartphone contains a 24MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy A9 is priced at Rs 39,990.

Samsung Galaxy A7:

The Samsung Galaxy A7 was Samsung’s first try at making a smartphone with more than two cameras. The Galaxy A7 has a camera configuration very similar to the Galaxy A9, just that it skips the 10MP telephoto camera.

It is also powered by a much inferior chipset, the Exynos 7885 which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD card.

The smartphone runs Android Oreo 8.1 with Samsung’s skin atop and is backed by a 3,300mAh battery.

At the front, you have a 6-inch SuperAMOLED display with a resolution of 2220x1080. It also has the same 24MP front camera as the Galaxy A9.

The Galaxy A7 is priced at Rs 28,990.

LG V40 Thinq:

LG V40 Thinq is one of the most underrated and understated flagship smartphones of 2018. It’s got everything a smartphone requires—an HDR10 compliant 6.4-inch QHD+ display, the top processor from Qualcomm, a premium build and finish and even that boombox loudspeaker. To add the cherry on top of that glassy cake, you have a triple camera setup.

The camera module consists of a 12MP sensor with a 27mm lens, another 12MP sensor with a telephoto 52mm lens capable of providing 2x optical zoom and finally a 16MP sensor with a 16mm ultra-wide lens. The cameras are optically and electronically stabilised.

The front of the smart also gets two cameras—an 8MP sensor with a standard lens and a 5MP sensor with a 21mm wide-angle lens.

The smartphone runs Android Oreo 8.1 with a near stock Android UI and is backed by a 3,300mAh battery.

The LG V40 Thinq is yet to be launched in India, but speculations suggest it will be priced above the Rs 70,000 mark.