Mobile browsers with a difference for Android and iOS

Most smartphones offer Chrome as the default browser app. While it is dependable it misses out on the cool quotient. In case you want to experiment with new mobile browsers here are some of the options which you can consider. Some of these bring refreshing new design, while some others offer extra security and privacy centric features.

Internet: Fast, Lite and Private

Free

Android

Developed by Amazon, this new browser is designed for users on slower networks and entry-level devices with limited storage. It has a smaller footprint and takes up just 7MB of space post installation, which less than any of the popular mobile browsers. Chrome browser took up over 100MB post installation on the same smartphone. It offers private tabs allowing users to browse without saving cache files.

Cake Web Browser

Free

Android

This is the most refreshing mobile browser we have come across recently. It opens the top 10 search results in a horizontally moving scroll. Unlike Chrome which opens them as links in a vertical column, Cake Web browser directly opens the webpage of the results and then puts them on the scroll. The pages are loaded in the background so they are available by the time user gets to them.

Samsung Internet Browser

Free

Android

Samsung’s default browser app is no longer limited to their smartphones. It offers gesture controls, supports extensions and allows users to watch 360-degree videos without a VR headset. It has a high contrast mode to improve the reading experience and take advantage of smartphones with high quality displays. There is a night mode which changes the background colour to black for a more comfortable browsing experience.

Microsoft Edge

Free

Android, iOS

Microsoft’s Edge browser is built on the same Chromium engine which powers the Chrome browser, but it offers some very unique features such as QR code reader for accessing webpages by scanning the code and Continue to PC, which allows users to share a link, or photo from smartphone browser to the Edge web browser on the PC. It also offers some of the elements of the desktop version such as the option to save e-books and reading lists.

Firefox Focus

Free

Android, iOS

Developed by Mozilla, Firefox Focus is a privacy centric browser designed to protect users’ online data from being misused by advertisers or websites. It comes with built-in tools which block ads and for users’ awareness it shows the number of trackers it identifies and blocks. The biggest advantage of it is that pages take less time to load. For smooth browsing experience, it doesn’t allow more than one tab at a time.