Honor 8C India launch today at 12 noon: Expected price, specs, live stream links

The back of the Honor 8C will feature a dual camera setup with AI capabilities.

Huawei sub-brand Honor will launch its newest handset, the Honor 8C, in India today. The Honor 8C was previously launched in China and features an LCD display with a resolution of 1520x720, up to 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and the new Snapdragon 632 SoC.

Expected price:

The Honor 8C was launched in China at a price of 1,099 Yuan (about Rs 11,000) for its base 4GB/32GB variant. The top spec variant was priced at 1,399 Yuan (about Rs 14,000). We expect the pricing to be the same, which will mean the smartphone will be placed in the competitive sub-Rs 15,000 price point. It will be sold online via Amazon and HiHonor stores.

Expected specifications:

Going by its Chinese launch, the Honor 8C will feature an HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1520x720. The display will have a notch, which will provide it a screen-to-body ratio of 86.6%. Under the hood, the phone will have Qualcomm’s new octa-core chipset, the Snapdragon 632 which is coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via a MicroSD card. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

The back of the phone houses a vertically aligned dual-camera setup consisting of 13MP+2MP configuration. The front sports an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone supports dual-4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v4.2, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

How to watch live stream:

The Honor 8C launch will be live streamed online on Honor India’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels. You can watch the live stream by clicking on either one of these links.