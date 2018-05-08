Paying with wallet apps can speed up train bookings on IRCTC Connect

Making payments for train tickets on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Connect app is going to get a lot easier for users. IRCTC has added the option to make the payment through e-wallets for all train bookings with the mobile app. Earlier user could only pay with their credit or debit cards, netbanking or UPI, which takes more time as it involves longer payment cycle which involves punching in card details and waiting for an OTP sent by the bank for verification for every transaction. It also saves the payment gateway charges which users incur on every card based transaction.

Users can access one of their existing wallets such as Paytm, Jio Money, MobiKwik, Ola Money or Ola Money, or they can use IRCTC’s new e-wallet service.

User will have to fill an online verification form for the first time and verify their identity with their permanent account number (PAN) or Aadhaar number. Once the user’s account is setup they will have to create a 4-digit pin to secure access to the wallet within IRCTC Connect app. Paying with e-wallet is a lot simpler as it allows users to keep a certain amount of money on it in advance and pay instantly for bookings. In case of a cancellation the refund will sent back to the e-wallet within one day, unlike card based payments where refund takes two to three days.

IRCTC has also added the option to book cabs or auto rides from the train booking app, to give users the option to plan and book their rude back home after the train journey is over. For this they have tied up with Ola cabs and added its API (application programming interface) within the IRCTC Connect app, so users can book a taxi even if they don’t have the original Ola app on their smartphone.

However, payment through any of the e-wallet services is not available for the bookings with Ola cabs yet. IRCTC also has flight booking service called IRCTC Air. There is no update on whether and when the e-wallet feature will be rolled out on it, either.

Surprisingly IRCTC hasn’t added a separate page for accessing e-wallets or checking out the billing history. The e-wallets show only when the user is booking a train ticket and is at the payment options page.

To access the e-wallet feature and book cabs users need to update their IRCTC Connect app to version 2.1.21 on their Android devices. Users can check the app version in Menu->More> About us.

The latest update and the new features is an attempt to improve the booking experience for users using more convenient digital tools such as e-wallets and Ola cabs.