Xiaomi Mi 8 gets in-display fingerprint scanner variant, dual-gradient back treatment

Xiaomi’s a little late to join the likes of other Chinese manufacturers, namely Vivo and Oppo, in adopting in-display fingerprint scanner in its smartphones. Xiaomi today revealed the Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition, proving its better late than never. Alongside the Screen Fingerprint Edition, another variant of the Mi 8 was launched called the Mi 8 Youth Edition—a stripped down version of the Mi 8 with a Snapdragon 660 SoC and flashy two-colour gradient back.

Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition: Price and features

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition is basically a variant of the Mi 8 Explorer launched earlier this year—swapping the fingerprint scanner at the back with the one under its AMOLED screen. The smartphone is priced at 3,199 yuan (about Rs 34,000) for the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant while the 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant will sell for 3,599 yuan (about Rs 38,000).

The phone features the same specifications as those found on the Mi 8 Explorer edition including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and a 3,000 mAh battery. To click photos it has a 12MP dual rear camera with 2X optical zoom. At the front it features a 20MP selfie camera. It is also available in the same transparent back which reveals the smartphone’s internals as the one on the Mi 8 Explorer Edition. The Xiaomi Mi 8 is a YouTube Signature Device, to read more about it click here.

Mi 8 Youth edition: Price and features

The Mi 8 Youth Edition is priced at 1,399 yuan (about Rs 15,000) for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, while the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM/128GB variants get a price tag of 1,699 yuan (about Rs 18,000) and 1,999 yuan (about Rs 21,000) respectively.

The Mi 8 Youth Edition is shod by a 6.26-inch LCD display at the front and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC. In the camera department, the phone sports a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera setup coupled with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF and AI capabilities. To click selfies, the handset comes with a 24MP Sony sensor at the front. All three cameras have AI capabilities. The phone is powered by a 3,350mAh battery and comes in two colour variants— Blue-Purple and Orange-Yellow.