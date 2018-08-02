You can no longer automatically cross-post your Tweets on Facebook

Twitter’s statement did mention “other ways to share a Tweet,” which includes sharing via direct message, SMS and email but no alternate way to share them automatically

Twitter announced today that users can no longer automatically cross-post their Tweets to Facebook. Instead, users will have to copy a tweet’s URL if they want to share a tweet to Facebook. The company said the change was due to a recent Facebook update.

We"ve learned that Tweets and Retweets will no longer automatically post to connected Facebook accounts due to a recent Facebook update.



Don"t worry, you have other ways to share a Tweet 😁https://t.co/fiwInkuyz7 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 1, 2018

This change can be attributed to Facebook restricting its API platform in April after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where data of 87 million users was breached. The lockdown on the API platform also saw a number of restrictions, including one that involved Facbook login. Facebook apps can can no longer have access to your personal information or activity. The lockdown also meant email and phone numbers can no longer be used to search someone as Facebook said malicious actors were using them to string one piece of information to the other.

Twitter’s statement did mention “other ways to share a Tweet,” which includes sharing via direct message, SMS and email but no alternate way to share them automatically. Twitter hasn’t mentioned anything about the feature being built back into Twitter.

The option to set up Facebook sharing hasn’t completely disappeared though. If you try to connect your Facebook id with your Twitter account through Settings -->Apps, you’ll see that Twitter now recurrently shows you the same confirmation dialogue after “contacting” Facebook. Even apps like IFTTT, that allow automation of tasks, now show error messages. So for now, there’s now other way other than copying and pasting the URL of your Tweet into Facebook’s share dialogue.

