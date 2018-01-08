CES 2018: Acer rolls out wafer thin Switch 7
Acer’s announcements at the CES 2018 press briefing include the new Swift 7. Acer claims it is the thinnest notebook in the world yet with a thickness of 8.98mm with the lid down. Its predecessor measures 9.9mm, while the recently announced Dell XPS 13 is 11 mm thick.
The new Swift 7 has slimmer bezels around the screen, compared to the predecessor. The chassis is made of aluminium, while the hinges are placed a bit inside and not on the edge this time. There will be a gunmetal coloured variant of the Switch 7.
The innards include Intel’s 7th gen Core i7 processor with at least 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Though it runs on a powerful processor, it is bit of a letdown considering the fact that Intel’s 8th gen chipsets have been out for a while and have been used in the new Dell XPS 13.
Thinner bezels have allowed Acer to squeeze a bigger screen in smaller form factor. The new Acer Switch 7 offers a 14-inch display and not a 13.3-inch screen like the predecessor. However, the screen resolution (1,920x1080p) still remains the same.
A major highlight of the new notebook is that it supports 4G LTE networks and has a built-in SIM slot, which means users can access the internet from anywhere and won’t have to rely on a smartphone hotspot or WiFi network anymore. Notebooks with built-in connectivity are rare even in the high-end segment.
It will be available in the US from April 2018 at a starting price of $1,699 (approximately Rs1,07,538). In comparison, the new Dell XPS 13 with Intel core i7 processor costs Rs1,43,990.
