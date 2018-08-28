Micromax, Nokia to launch cheaper Android Go smartphones

Google aims to launch 400+ Android Go devices globally this year, partnering with 150+ OEMs.

At its annual Google for India conference, Google announced that more ultra-budget smartphones featuring Android Go will make way to India, paving the way for a solid growth of the segment. Google has tied up with Indian smartphone makers like LAVA, Micromax, Nokia and Transsion to create Android Go smartphones at much affordable prices. Google aims to launch 400+ Android Go devices globally this year, partnering with 150+ OEMs. Samsung will launch its first ever Android Go device, the Galaxy J2 Core, in September.

Google’s main purpose of creating the Android Go platform is to bring the best features of the latest Android OS to affordable devices. To achieve this, Google has tweaked the OS to make it lightweight, redesigned existing elemental apps like Maps, Files and YouTube and included deeper voice integration. Android Go also comes with quicker security updates, an additional 50MB storage and faster boot times.

Apart from optimising Android for affordable devices with limited hardware functionalities, Google has also made the Google Assistant more accessible to Indian users. Assistant now recognises Marathi and Google announced seven more languages that will be added to Assistant in the coming months.

Keeping the bilingual nature of Indians in mind, Google has made Assistant capable of understanding “Hinglish”. This means it can now understand a sentence that is a mix of two languages. Pravir Gupta, Engineering Director – Assistant, demonstrated this by talking to the Google Assistant first in English and then in Hindi.

“In my home, I often communicate in both English and Hindi. So I’m very excited about this feature that lets me use the Assistant in a more natural way,” said Gupta.

In addition to Assistant, Google Home will also support Hindi.