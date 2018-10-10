How Google+ put thousands of users at risk

Hot on the heels of the Facebook security breach last month, there has been another faux pas involving Google+. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

What vulnerability was spotted in Google+?

Hot on the heels of the Facebook security breach last month, there has been another faux pas involving Google+. The bug was found by Google, an Alphabet Inc. subsidiary, during an internal audit, called Project Strobe. The objective of the audit was to re-examine all application programming interfaces (APIs) linked to Google+ and see if there were any data leaks. The application programming interface is a set of codes that allows two apps or programmes to communicate with each other. The application programming interface allows developers to offer features of one app in another.

What is the extent of the damage?

Google has not been able to zero in on the users who have been affected, but claims that some 500,000 accounts, active between 2015 and 2018, were potentially affected.

When did Google discover the vulnerability?

The bug was discovered in March 2018 and was immediately fixed through patches. Google claims it didn’t report the incident right away as it didn’t find any evidence of misuse of the profile data by any of the app developers. “We found no evidence that any developer was aware of this bug, or abusing the API, and we found no evidence that any profile data was misused,” said Ben Smith, Google fellow and vice-president of engineering, in an official statement on Google Blog.

Why is Google+ being killed?

After several unsuccessful attempts to revive interest in Google+ and get more users on board, Google has decided to shut down the consumer version of the platform by the end of August 2019. The enterprise version of Google+ will remain active as an internal collaboration platform for businesses. According to market research company Statista, the Google platform does not feature anywhere in the top 20 list of most famous social media sites based on active users as of July 2018.