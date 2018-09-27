Realme 2 Pro launched in India at Rs 13,990: Price, specifications, pictures
The Realme 2 Pro comes in three variants, with storage and memory options spread out from 64GB/4GB RAM all the way to 128GB/8GB. The top of the line variant is priced at Rs 17,990
Realme’s latest offering in the smartphone market, the Realme 2 Pro, was launched in India today. The Realme 2 Pro has been priced at Rs 13,990 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage variant while the top-end variant that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 17,990.
Realme 2 Pro: Price and offers
The Realme 2 Pro comes in three memory variants with two storage choices—4GB RAM and 6GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage. Here’s how they are priced:
4GB/64GB: Rs 13,990
6GB/64GB: Rs 15,990
8GB/128GB: Rs 17,990
The smartphone is available exclusively through Flipkart and will go on sale from October 11.
Realme 2 Pro: Specifications
The Realme 2 Pro is lit by an LCD Full HD+ display, measuring at 6.3-inches with a resolution of 2340x1080. This gives it a pixel density of 409ppi. The display features a teardrop notch, which the company likes to call the “dewdrop” notch, and it houses the front facing camera module along with a few other sensors.
The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core, AI-enabled, Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, which allows better performance and battery saving. This is paired with three memory options of 4GB, 6GB and 8GB along with two storage options of 64GB and 128GB. The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery.
The Realme 2 Pro runs Android Oreo 8.1 with Oppo’s ColorOS 5.2 running atop, much like the Realme 1 and Realme 2.
The back of the phone features a dual camera setup consisting of twin AI-enabled 16MP Sony IMX398 sensors and an aperture of f/1.7. The front facing camera also has a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0.
Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, WiFi, GPS and Micro USB port.
