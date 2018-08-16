A Pie for everyone: Android Pie Go edition announced
The biggest in the Android Pie Go edition is increased storage and deeper voice integration.
Amid the Android Pie craze, Google has announced the “Go edition” of its latest OS. With this version, Google is promising faster boot times, better security features that include verified boot and a new dashboard that tracks and monitors data usage. The Android Pie Go edition will roll out to smartphones later this fall.
The look and feel of the Android Pie Go edition is similar to the original Pie, except some redesigned apps that come with the “Go” branding. The biggest change though, is it provides increased storage and deeper voice integration. This basically means the OS takes up less space on a device, hence freeing up 500MB of additional storage out of the box when compared to the previous versions of Android Go.
The philosophy behind the Go edition remains the same – Provide powerful, high-quality device experiences to first-time and entry-level smartphone users.
Android Pie Go: New features
Voice integration:
With deeper voice integration, Google Go now offers the ability to read webpages aloud and highlights each word so you can follow along.
YouTube Go:
A stripped down version of YouTube Go consumes less data and comes with a “gallery mode” for downloaded content.
Navigation:
Maps Go also gets an update. It now comes with navigation, so people with unstable connections can now use turn-by-turn directions. Navigation contains all the modes available on the original version like the car, bus and walk modes.
Peer-to-peer data transfer:
Go edition’s file browser, Files Go, is now capable of transferring data peer-to-peer, without using mobile data, at speeds up to 490Mbps.
Additional language support for Assistant Go:
Assistant Go now supports additional languages, including Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and Indonesian, and has expanded support for device actions like controlling Bluetooth, camera and flashlight, and added reminders.
Messages:
The Messages app is now 50 percent smaller in size and the Phone App includes caller ID and spam detection.
More From Technology »
- You can experience Alexa and Cortana talk to each other if you’ve an Echo device
- Out of Google Drive space? WhatsApp chat backup no longer counted against Drive storage quota
- JioPhone 2 goes on sale: Order quantity limited to one unit only
- Xiaomi Mi A2 first sale starts today: Price, offers, specifications
- Xiaomi’s Mi 8 gets an 8GB RAM version in China
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Recent rise in trade deficit is not due to the oil prices
- Safeguard duty proposal has deepened uncertainty in the solar energy sector
- Fortis Healthcare: What now, after IHH entry and June quarter loss?
- Weak Q1 for Amara Raja but investors pin hopes on softening lead prices
- IDBI Bank Q1 results show how expensive it is for LIC