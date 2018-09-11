Apple to launch 3 new iPhones tomorrow: What we know so far

Within a matter of a few hours, we might have iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max. Photo: Bloomberg

Is it Christmas already? No, it is that time of the year again when Apple Inc. announces its latest products—including new iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch—you name it, you got it. It is also that time of the year when certain Android smartphone makers get utterly busy to copy the latest iPhone’s features, if you know what I mean. The Apple event is scheduled to take place at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California, tomorrow. The event will kick off at 10:30 pm IST.

The leaks, rumours and sneak peaks of the new iPhone have revealed that this year might see the launch of three phones, none of which will be rationally different from the existing iPhone X. The nomenclature of the new iPhones is also expected to revolve around the iPhone X. So, within a matter of a few hours, we might have iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max.

The iPhone XS and XS Max are expected to be the true “upgrades” to the iPhone X. They are expected to sport OLED screens that measure at 5.8 inches and 6.5 inches and the new Apple A12 chipset. The iPhone XR will be the more affordable sibling of the three new iPhones, featuring a 6.1-inch LCD panel with a single camera at the back. Apple Face ID is expected to be standard across the trio, and will come with a True Depth sensor, that allows 3D mapping of your face.

The new iPhones will run the latest version of iOS, which was unveiled earlier this year at Apple’s WWDC conference. Called the iOS 12, the new operating system is not only expected to be faster than the iOS 11, but will also come with support for FaceTime conference, which will now be able to hold up to 32 participants at a time. Animojis will also be taken a step further with Memojis, which allows integration of your personality and mood. And like Google’s Digital Wellbeing, Apple will come up with “screen time” that will let you limit the amount of time you spend on a particular app and even set a bedtime for apps, which will block app notifications after a specific time.

ALSO READ | New iPhones aim for momentum in sputtering smartphone market

The iPad Pro 12.9 and the fourth generation Apple Watch are also expected to be announced at the event. The new iPad Pro might finally feature FaceID along with thinner bezels.

The new Apple Watch will sport a larger display and support more widgets on the home screen. The physical button on the side of the watch is also expected to be axed and will be replaced by a solid state button, similar to the one on the iPhone 7 and 8.