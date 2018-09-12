Not only do we know the product names from that sitemap, but all the available variants, sizes and colors. That's a lot of iPhone Xr's! pic.twitter.com/hnYpyObMAw— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 12, 2018
Live now
LIVE: Apple event begins, Tim Cook unveils iPhone Xs
Here are the live updates and developments from the Apple event in Cupertino where three new iPhones—iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr—are expected to be unveiled
Last Modified: Wed, Sep 12 2018. 11 13 PM IST
Highlights
- 11.13 pm ISTiPhone X: Specifications
- 11.10 pm ISTTim Cook unveils the iPhone Xs
- 23.08 pm ISTApple Series 4 price
- 11.00 pm ISTNew gold stainless steel band introduced
- 11.00 pm ISTApple Watch: Battery life
- 10.57 pm ISTApple Watch 4 has a fall detector
- 10.53 pm ISTApple Watch 4 comes with an electrocardiogram
- 10.51 pm ISTApple Watch 4: Fitness features
- 10.50 pm ISTApple Watch 4: Ceramic and sapphire crystal back
- 10.49 pm ISTApple Watch Series 4: New chipset
- 10.47 pm ISTTim Cook unveils the Apple Watch
- 10.36 pm ISTApple event: Tim Cook on stage
- 10.30 pm ISTApple event: Black cube on the stage
- 10.25 pm ISTAirPods and Air Power wireless charger
- 10.20 pm ISTAttendees start filling in the Steve Jobs Theater
- 10.15 pm ISTWhat to expect from the iPad pro
- 10.10 pm ISTMedia starts trooping in for the Apple event
- 10.08 pm ISTNew iPhone names confirmed in a last minute leak
- 10.03 pm ISTAttendees start coming in for the Apple event
- 10.00 pm ISTExpected specifications of the new Apple Watch
- 09.55 pm ISTiOS 12 details at Apple event: What to expect
- 09.50 pm ISTiPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr: Expected specifications
- 09.45 pm ISTHow to watch live stream of Apple event
- Apple Inc. in less than an hour’s time, will unveil three new iPhones—rumoured to be called the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr—along with a new Apple Watch, iPad Pro and further details on iOS 12, at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.The new iPhones are expected to be well spreadout in terms of pricing, screen sizes and internal hardware. The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max are expected to be the real upgrades” to the existing model, with larger OLED screens and the new A12 processor, while the iPhone Xr will be a more affordable model. The new Apple Watch will feature a larger screen, edge-to-edge display and a solid-state button instead of the crown.Here are the live updates and developments from the Apple event in Cupertino (all timings in IST):
- 10.47 pm IST Tim Cook unveils the Apple WatchJeff Williams unveils the Apple Watch 4. It’s 30% larger, allows you to keep the photos of your favourite memories as the watch face and follow the latest sports scores. The digital crown is still here and now has haptic feedback and the speaker is now 50% louder. Jeff Williams calls it the world’s no. 1 smart watch.
- 10.25 pm IST AirPods and Air Power wireless chargerApple might also release wireless accessories for the new iPhones. The last iteration of AirPods was released way back in 2016 along with the iPhone 7, so we can definitely expect Apple to work on revamp of this. The AirPods were released to accompany the paradigm shift in the connectivity aspect of the iPhone – the loss of the headphone jack. It was the first step to a wireless future.Following that jump made in 2017, Apple might release the much awaited AirPower wireless charger for the new iPhones. It is a solid possibility, since the trio will also come with glass backs and the leaks reveal they’re much thicker than the iPhone X.
- 10.20 pm IST Attendees start filling in the Steve Jobs TheaterAttendees start to fill in seats prior to an Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on September 12, 2018 in Cupertino, California. Apple is expected to announce new iPhones with larger screens as well as other product upgrades.
- 10.15 pm IST What to expect from the iPad proThe new iPad Pros will come in sizes around 11-inches and 12.9-inches and include slimmer bezels. They’ll remove the home button and fingerprint sensing in lieu of an iPhone X-like gesture interface and Face ID for unlocking the tablet. The iPad mini, which was last upgraded in 2015, and the 9.7-inch iPad, last refreshed in March, won’t be upgraded. (Read more)
- 10.10 pm IST Media starts trooping in for the Apple eventMedia from around the globe are starting to filter up to the Steve Jobs Theater, which gives event attendees a clear view of Apple’s main “spaceship” headquarters building. Guests will wait here until just before the presentation starts at 1:00 pm ET — giving everyone plenty of time to talk about what’s expected today and what it means for Apple. (Washington Post)
- 10.08 pm IST New iPhone names confirmed in a last minute leakIn a last minute leak, Apple’s newest iPhones names, along with a few crucial specifications, have been confirmed. A tweet by Steve Troughton Smith, which reveals Apple’s sitemap, states that the new iPhones would be named the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr. This means iPhone Xc and Xs Plus are ruled out.<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Not only do we know the product names from that sitemap, but all the available variants, sizes and colors. That's a lot of iPhone Xr's! <a href=”https://t.co/hnYpyObMAw”>pic.twitter.com/hnYpyObMAw</a></p>— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) <a href=”https://twitter.com/stroughtonsmith/status/1039833784387072000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 12, 2018</a></blockquote><script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8”></script>
- 10.03 pm IST Attendees start coming in for the Apple eventAn employee hands a badge to an attendee during check-in ahead of an Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, US on Wednesday. Apple will kick off a blitz of new products this week, ending a year of minor updates and setting the technology giant up for a potentially strong holiday quarter
- 10.00 pm IST Expected specifications of the new Apple WatchThe Watches will look similar to current models, but will include larger screens that go nearly edge-to-edge. Their overall size will remain similar, making them compatible with existing straps. We can also expect the dial on the side of the Watch to be axed. A solid state button with a vibration motor might replace this.
- 09.55 pm IST iOS 12 details at Apple event: What to expectApple’s new mobile operating system, the iOS 12, is not only expected to be faster than the iOS 11, but will also come with support for FaceTime conference, which will now be able to hold up to 32 participants at a time. Animojis will also be taken a step further with Memojis, which allows integration of your personality and mood.Much like Google’s Digital Wellbeing, Apple will come up with “screen time” that will let you limit the amount of time you spend on a particular app and even set a bedtime for apps. (Read more)
- 09.50 pm IST iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr: Expected specificationsWe expect the iPhone Xs and Xs Max to feature 5.8-inch and 6.3-inch OLED screens respectively. The two phones will be powered by Apple’s new A12 chipset that is based on a 7nm process. The overall design is expected to be unchanged. We expect three storage variants of 512GB, 256GB and 64GB of both models, according to the sitemap revealed by Steve Troughton Smith. The iPhone Xr will be a more affordable model featuring an LCD screen measuring at 6.1-inches. Even though the processor specifications are not revealed yet, we expect storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. (Read more)
- 09.45 pm IST How to watch live stream of Apple eventIf you wish to watch the live stream of the launch event, head straight to Apple’s website. You can also watch it on Twitter. Apple claims that the launch event will be “best experienced” on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch via Safari browser on iOS 10 or later. Mac users can watch the live stream if they run MacOS Sierra 10.12 or later. (read more)
First Published: Wed, Sep 12 2018. 09 45 PM IST
Topics: Apple iPhone live updates Apple event iPhone Xs