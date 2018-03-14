Google Play Movies & TV app looks smarter with version 4.2 update

The latest version with 4.2 update offers an improved interface and has a more reliable rating system.

Google has updated the Play Movies & TV app for Android. The latest version with 4.2 update offers an improved interface and has a more reliable rating system. Unlike subscription-based services such as Netflix or Prime Video, Play Movies & TV follows the la carte model and charges a one-time price for every movie. Users can also rent a movie for a limited time period at a reduced price.

The new update adds a new bar at the bottom of the home screen showing three separate categories—Home, Library and Watchlist—listed on it. Home shows all the movie listings under different categories, Library provides users quick access to their entire collection of purchased or rented movies, while Watchlist is where users can see the movies they had saved for watching later.

Earlier, users had to go the app menu to find the Library and Watchlist sections. The Library and Watchlist sections are available in earlier versions of the app, but tucked away inside the menu page.

Putting them on the bottom bar brings two of the most sought after features more easily to users. The placement couldn’t have been better as it is easier to access them on tall smartphones.

The other change in the app is the location of the Shop section. This section links the app to an even bigger pool of movies on the Play Store. Google has removed the Shop section from the Menu and added it inside Library, so users can go to the Play Store from the library.

The other major upgrade is the addition of the new ratings system. The Play Movies & TV app will now show movie ratings by US-based review aggregation company Rotten Tomatoes. It is quite popular among users who like to check the ratings before watching a movie.

So now the landing page of every movie listed on the app or the Library will show the ratings by Rotten Tomatoes. It combines critic and user reviews to provide an overall rating on the quality of the movie and uses colourful icons to reflect that.

Instead of overhauling the design, Google has made subtle changes in the layout and rearranged things in the order it should have been in, in the first place. This may not get them more users, but is likely to improve the experience for existing users.