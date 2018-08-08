Xiaomi Mi A2 launched in India at Rs 16,999

The Mi A2 misses out on a headphone jack and MicroSD card slot. Photo: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corp., in partnership with Google (Alphabet Inc.), today launched its second Android phone —the Mi A2—in India. The Mi A2 is the successor to the popular Xiaomi Mi A1 and it comes with major improvements in terms of design and camera. The Mi A2 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB variant and it comes in four colour variants -- Black, Lake Blue, Rose Gold and Gold.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160x1080. This means it now has the now-conventional aspect ratio of 18:9. Powering the phone a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. The Mi A2 comes in two RAM variants of 4GB and 6GB RAM with internal storage options of 64GB and 128GB.

To click photos, the Mi A2 features a dual-camera setup on the back comprising of 12MP Sony IMX 486 sensor and 20MP Sony IMX 376 sensor. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie camera with flash, which is capable of delivering a DSLR-like depth-of-field effect.

The Mi A2’s runs on Android Oreo-based Android One platform rather than the MIUI ROM that powers other Xiaomi phones. Being an Android One device means Xiaomi Mi A2 is in a set of priority phones that receive the latest updates and security patches from Google. The Mi A2 thus will be eligible for an Android Pie update whenever Google makes it available for other phones.

Despite running stock Android, Xiaomi has bundled conveniences like Mi Drop, File Manager, and a dedicated feedback button on the Mi A2. It also comes with Google Lens integration, which lets you look up information about a subject by just pointing your phone’s camera at it.

Connectivity and other conveniences on the phone include dual-SIM functionality, 3,010 mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C support.

What’s missing

The Xiaomi Mi A2 lacks a headphone jack. This is a common trade-off by many smartphone manufacturers as they try to cut down the thickness of the phone. The Mi A2 comes with an adaptor to bridge the gap but the problem is that no matter how much phone manufacturers try to push for USB Type-C for audio, it will still take time to become mainstream. The ubiquity and convenience of conventional wired earphones still beat bluetooth or Type-C headphones, especially for consumers that wish to buy a phone in this price range.

The Mi A2 also lacks expandable storage. Given the fact that the Mi A2 comes in 64GB storage variants, it requires expandability via a MicroSD card. The outgoing Mi A1 came with expandable storage up to 128GB even in the 64GB variant, which means this is a step backward. There’s no such thing as too much storage.

Mi A2 price, availability and offers

The 64GB variant with 4GB RAM of the Mi A2 is priced at Rs 16,999 while the 128GB variant with 6GB RAM is coming soon. The phone will be available exclusively through Mi.com and Amazon with pre-order starting tomorrow. The phone will go on sale on August 16 at 12 pm. Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,200 cashback and 4.5TB free data to its customers.