Honor Play to be launched in India today with gaming specs: How to watch live stream, specifications
The Honor Play will feature Honor’s new GPU Turbo tech for better gaming and performance
Huawei’s sub-brand Honor’s latest offering, Honor Play, is set to be launched today. Honor has highlighted that this will be a gaming smartphone that will feature Honor’s new GPU Turbo tech for better gaming and performance. The Honor Play will be an Amazon exclusive smartphone and will go on sale today at 4 pm IST.
How to live-stream the launch event
Honor Play’s launch event will be live-streamed on Honor’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page at 11:30 am IST. You can simply click on the links to get redirected to the live-stream.
What to expect?
The Honor Play is expected to feature a 6.4-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2340x1080. Powering the device is Huawei’s octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC with Mali-G72 GPU and the built in NPU (neural processor unit). Huawei says the (NPU) consumes only 2% of the battery as compared to other chipsets capable of performing similar AI tasks. The Honor Play is expected to come in 6GB and 64GB built-in storage and will run Android Oreo 8.1 with EMUI 8.2 running on top. To click photos there’ll be a 16MP + 2MP dual rear AI camera and 16MP selfie camera. In terms of biometrics, you have face unlocking and fingerprint scanning. The Honor Play will be fuelled by a 3,750mAh battery.
Connectivity options will include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C port.
Pricing
The Honor Play was launched in China with a price tag of 2,399 Yuan (approx ₹24,400) for the 64GB variant . It is expected to launch in India with similar pricing.
