It’s Redmi Y2’s turn to get a price cut after Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi A2

Redmi Y2’s 4GB/64GB variant is now available at Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi’s selfie centric smartphone, the Redmi Y2, received a price cut of up to Rs 3,000 today. Xiaomi’s Global VP Manu Kumar Jain made the announcement via a tweet, adding that the 4GB/64GB variant is now available at Rs 10,999. The smartphone is available on Amazon, Mi.com and offline retail stores including Mi Home Stores.

This is the third major announcement among the series of five from the Chinese smartphone maker. The other two were price cuts of up to Rs 4,500 on the Mi A2 and Rs 4,000 on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The latter comes also coincides with the 1 crore celebrations of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

3GB RAM and 32GB storage is now available for Rs 8,999.

The Redmi Y2 was launched in India in June last year and sports a 5.99-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1440x720. Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 clocked in at 2 GHz paired with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes with up to 256GB of expandable storage via MicroSD card.

At the back of the phone is a dual camera setup comprising a 12MP primary clicker and 5MP secondary shooting with an aperture of f/2.2. The front facing camera has a 16MP sensor and is paired with an LED flash.

The phone is backed by a 3,080mAh battery and runs Android Oreo 8.1 with MIUI 10.

The Redmi Y2 comes in five colour variants — Gray, Gold, Rose Gold, Mesmerising Blue and Stunning Black.