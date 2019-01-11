Samsung Galaxy A7, Galaxy A9 receive price cuts; prices start Rs 18,990

The Samsung Galaxy A9 has four cameras at its back arranged in a linear fashion.

Samsung recently slashed the prices of the Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A9 smartphones in India. The Samsung Galaxy A7 (4GB/64GB) now retails at Rs 18,990, down from its launch price of Rs 23,990. The Galaxy A9 (6GB/128GB) is now priced at Rs 33,990. Its original price at the time of launch was Rs 39,990.

The 6GB/128GB variant of the Galaxy A7 also received a price cut and now sells for Rs 22,990. Similarly, the 8GB /128GB variant of the Galaxy A9 is now selling for Rs 36,990.

Although there was no official word from Samsung and Amazon, the prices have started reflecting on the landing pages of the smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 has four cameras at its back arranged in a linear fashion. You can think of it as a dual-camera setup stacked on top of telephoto and ultra-wide cameras. The dual-camera setup consists of a primary 24MP sensor along with a 5MP depth sensor with a regular depth of field. Then you have an 8MP sensor with a 12mm ultra-wide lens and finally a 10MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

The Galaxy A9 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 129GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD card. It runs Android Oreo 8.1 with the “Samsung Experience” UI and is backed by a 3,800mAh battery.

The front of the Galaxy A9 is lit up by a 6.3-inch SuperAMOLED display with a resolution of 2220x1080. Since the smartphone doesn’t have a notch, the forehead of the smartphone contains a 24MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 is Samsung’s first try at making a smartphone with more than two cameras. The Galaxy A7 has a camera configuration very similar to the Galaxy A9, just that it skips the 10MP telephoto camera.

It is also powered by a much inferior chipset, the Exynos 7885 which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD card.

The smartphone runs Android Oreo 8.1 with Samsung’s skin atop and is backed by a 3,300mAh battery.

At the front, it has a 6-inch SuperAMOLED display with a resolution of 2220x1080. It also has the same 24MP front camera as the Galaxy A9.