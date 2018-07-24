Honor 9N launch: How to watch the live-stream, specifications and price

Honor 9N’s launch event will be live-streamed on Honor’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page at 11:30 am IST on July 24.

Huawei owned Honor’s latest offering, Honor 9N, is set to be launched today. Honor has highlighted that this will be one of the most affordable smartphones with a notch. The phone is expected to sport similar specifications to the Honor 9i which was recently launched in China. Honor 9N will be available exclusively through Flipkart.

How to live-stream the launch event

Honor 9N’s launch event will be live-streamed on Honor’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page at 11:30 am IST on July 24. You can simply click on the links to get redirected to the live-stream.

What to expect?

The Honor 9N is expected to feature a 5.84-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2280x1080. Powering the device is Huawei’s octa-core Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and a choice between 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. It is expected to run Android Oreo 8.0 with EMUI running on top. To click photos there’ll be a 13MP + 2MP dual rear AI camera and 16MP selfie camera. Biometric options will include face unlocking and fingerprint scanning.

Connectivity options will include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS and a Micro-USB port.

The phone is also expected to come with a 3,000mAh battery and will come in Black, Blue, Purple and Green colour variants and the phone will have 12 layers of premium glass with nano coating on the back.

Pricing

The Honor 9i was launched in China with a price tag of 1,399 Yuan (approx ₹14,400) for the 64GB variant and 1,699 Yuan (approx. ₹17,500) for the 128GB variant. It is expected to launch in India with similar pricing.