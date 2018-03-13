Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sale: It may be time to splurge on your next phone

The e-commerce store Flipkart.com is offering interesting discounts, cashbacks and exchange offers on smartphones, yet again. Flipkart has tied up with Axis Bank and State Bank of India in offering instant discounts of up to 5% on purchases made with their credit cards. The three-day Mobiles Bonanza sale starts 13 March and provides buyers the option to get high-profile smartphones such as Google Pixel 2, Apple iPhone X and HTC U11 at discounted prices. Here are the top deals from the ongoing sales.

Google Pixel 2 XL

Rs54,999 (earlier Rs73,000 )

Google’s high-end Pixel 2 XL smartphone is available at a big discount of Rs18,000. Buyers can save up to Rs18,000 more on exchanging their old smartphones. Made by HTC in collaboration with Google, the Pixel 2 XL is a thin-bezel smartphone with a truly big 6-inch screen and a resolution of 2,880x1,440p, yet packs in front-facing speakers. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, runs stock Android 8 out of the box and is one of the first smartphones to get all Google updates and security patches on time.

iPhone X is a bezel-less smartphone with practically no bezel on the front panel.

Apple iPhone X

Rs79,999 (earlier Rs89,000)

In addition to the direct discount of Rs10,000, Flipkart also has an exchange offer worth up to Rs18,000 on old smartphones on the 64 GB variant of the iPhone X. One of the most expensive smartphones in the market, the iPhone X is a bezel-less smartphone with practically no bezel on the front panel except for the thin strip called notch. It’s powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic processor, runs iOS 11, has dual 12-megapixel cameras and offers a big 5.8-inch screen in the form factor of a much smaller smartphone.

HTC has clubbed the processor with 6GB RAM and is offering 128GB internal storage.

HTC U11

Rs42,999 (earlier Rs51,990)

With the release of the new U11+, HTC is giving a discount of Rs9,000 on its smaller sibling, the U11. It offers a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 2,560x1,440p, and is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor used in the U11+. HTC has clubbed the processor with 6GB RAM and is offering 128GB internal storage. The U11 is splash-resistant and offers some handy gesture controls such as squeezing the side panel to access the camera.

The Moto X4’s USP is its premium glass back design, powerful innards which includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa core processor paired with 6GB RAM.

Moto X4

Rs21, 999 (earlier Rs24,999)

The recently released 6GB RAM variant of Moto X4 is available at a discount of Rs3,000. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs18,000 on it. The deal is valid in both sterling blue and black colour variants. The Moto X4’s USP is its premium glass back design, powerful innards which includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa core processor paired with 6GB RAM, and dual (12+8) megapixel cameras. It is one of the few smartphones which runs Android 8 out of the box.

Asus is offering a discount of Rs4,000 on the ZenFone Selfie Pro smartphone.

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro

Rs19,999 (earlier Rs23,999)

Asus is offering a discount of Rs4,000 on the ZenFone Selfie Pro smartphone. Targeted at selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone uses Sony’s IMX 362 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, usually seen on rear cameras in high-end smartphones, to power one of its two front cameras. It runs Android 7 with ZenUI, offers a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1,920x 1,080p and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, yet weighs just 147g.

It is a dual camera smartphone with (13+5) megapixel sensors and runs on MediaTek’s powerful Helio P25 octa-core chipset with 3GB RAM .

Lenovo K8 Plus

Rs7,999 (earlier Rs10,999)

The ongoing discount of Rs3,000 on Lenovo K8 Plus makes it one of the best smartphones at the given price point. It is a dual camera smartphone with (13+5) megapixel sensors and runs on MediaTek’s powerful Helio P25 octa-core chipset with 3GB RAM and 4,000mAh battery. It runs Android 7 with the same plain Android interface seen on Moto smartphones these days.