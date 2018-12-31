Gadgets for executives: A Surface Go, a new BlackBerry

Microsoft Surface Go

New Delhi: The latest in the gadgets for executives includes BlackBerry’s Android smartphone with both touchscreen and physical keyboard, Microsoft’s new 2-in-1 Surface Go and a USB Security key to keep important online accounts secure.

Microsoft Surface Go

Price: Starts at ₹38,599

This is an affordable version of Microsoft’s productivity-oriented Surface Pro 2-in-1 devices. It retains the same design language—metal body, detachable keyboard which serves as the cover, supports, built-in metal kickstand at the back to keep the screen propped up and supports the Surface Pen. It is also more compact as it has a smaller 10-inch display. The device runs Windows 10S mode but Microsoft is providing users the option of a one-time upgrade to Windows Home. It is driven by Intel Celeron processor which is more than adequate for basic use. The entry-level variant offers 32GB eMMC storage while the more expensive one has 128GB SSD.

Google Titan Security Key

Price: $50 (Approx ₹3,498)

Professionals with access to sensitive company data on their email accounts can secure their accounts with Google’s new Titan Security Key. Based on FIDO Alliance’s U2F protocol, Titan is a USB device with built-in encrypted keys. Users have to configure the Security key with Google accounts they want to protect and the next time they login to those accounts they will be prompted to plug in the security key into the Windows or Mac PC. It’s compatible with Chrome and other web browsers and has a free variant with Bluetooth for Android devices.

BlackBerry Key 2 LE

Price: ₹29,990

Keyboard based smartphones are no longer in vogue, but there are still many who swear by BlackBerry’s QWERTY keyboard. For those, BlackBerry Android running Key2 LE can come in handy. It has a 4.5-inch touchscreen and trademark BlackBerry keyboard below it. Driven by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 636 chipset with 4GB RAM, the Key 2 LE feels compact and grippy courtesy the slim form-factor and soft textured finish on the back. It runs Android 8.1 with additional security features such as DTEK security app and productivity features like Blackberry Hub.

HP envy X360 (2018)

Price starts at ₹60,990

Powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 5 chispet with 8GB RAM, HP’s new Envy X360 looks a lot more premium with the full metal finish and slim form-factor. The rotatable hinge allows it to be folded a full 360 degrees and used as a tablet. With basic tasks such as word processing it can muster slightly more than 7 hours of backup.