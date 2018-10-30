Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity, Bharat 4 Diwali Edition launched, prices start Rs 4,249

(Left to right) Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity, Bharat 4 Diwali Edition

Homegrown handset maker Micromax on Monday launched two new Android Go smartphones in India—Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition. The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition will be sold offline at a price of Rs 5,899 while the Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition will sell for Rs 4,249 3 November onwards. Reliance Jio will offer additional 25GB of 4G data to its subscribers buying the phones. You can think of it as 5GB additional data on a recharge of Rs.198/Rs.299 for a maximum of 5 recharges. The Android Go badge basically means the two phones run Android 8.1 Oreo and will receive security and firmware updates much quicker than other Android devices.

The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity and Bharat 4 Diwali edition both sport a 5-inch display at the front. Micromax hasn’t specificied which processors power the smartphones, but both phones come with 1GB RAM. The Bharat 5 Infinity comes with 16GB internal storage while the latter comes with 8GB inbuilt storage. The Bharat 5 Infinity is backed by a 5,000mAh battery while the Bharat 4 Diwali Edition comes with a 2,000mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the Bharat 5 Infinity comes with 5MP cameras on both front and rear, while the Bharat 4 Diwali Edition features a 5MP sensor at the back and 2MP clicker at the front.

The Bharat 5 Infinity comes with facial unlocking and fingerprint scanning while the Bharat 4 Diwali Edition skips the two.

Connectivity options on both phones include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0, GPS.

