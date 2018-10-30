Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity, Bharat 4 Diwali Edition launched, prices start Rs 4,249
Reliance Jio will offer additional 25GB of 4G data to its subscribers buying the phones
Homegrown handset maker Micromax on Monday launched two new Android Go smartphones in India—Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition. The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition will be sold offline at a price of Rs 5,899 while the Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition will sell for Rs 4,249 3 November onwards. Reliance Jio will offer additional 25GB of 4G data to its subscribers buying the phones. You can think of it as 5GB additional data on a recharge of Rs.198/Rs.299 for a maximum of 5 recharges. The Android Go badge basically means the two phones run Android 8.1 Oreo and will receive security and firmware updates much quicker than other Android devices.
The Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity and Bharat 4 Diwali edition both sport a 5-inch display at the front. Micromax hasn’t specificied which processors power the smartphones, but both phones come with 1GB RAM. The Bharat 5 Infinity comes with 16GB internal storage while the latter comes with 8GB inbuilt storage. The Bharat 5 Infinity is backed by a 5,000mAh battery while the Bharat 4 Diwali Edition comes with a 2,000mAh battery.
In terms of optics, the Bharat 5 Infinity comes with 5MP cameras on both front and rear, while the Bharat 4 Diwali Edition features a 5MP sensor at the back and 2MP clicker at the front.
The Bharat 5 Infinity comes with facial unlocking and fingerprint scanning while the Bharat 4 Diwali Edition skips the two.
Connectivity options on both phones include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0, GPS.
Read also: JioPhone 2 goes on sale today, but is there an alternative?
More From Technology »
- Amidst the cloud gaming battle, Sony Playstation keeps going strong
- India smartphone shipment slips 1% to 40.4 million units in Q3: Canalys report
- OnePlus 6 out of stock online; should you get the OnePlus 6T anyway?
- Apple iPad, Mac launch event: Do you smell something different?
- OnePlus 6T launched in New York at $549, India unveiling today
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- PNB hikes MCLR by 5 basis points across tenors from 1 November
- UIDAI to roll out Aadhaar Seva Kendras over next few months
- SBI halves daily ATM withdrawal to Rs20,000 for Classic, Maestro cards from tomorrow
- ITC launches milk and yoghurt in Kolkata
- Amidst the cloud gaming battle, Sony Playstation keeps going strong
Mark to Market »
- Why Sensex, Nifty rebound may just be a one-off thing
- HDFC AMC Q2 results show it got singed in IL&FS bushfire
- Colgate sails steady in Q2 as Patanjali is now a distant memory
- Tata Power Q2 results: As Mundra losses mount, investors eye resolution
- Latin America packs a punch for UPL in Q2, but there is no earnings upgrades yet