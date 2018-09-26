Vivo V9 Pro launched in India at Rs 17,990: Price, specifications

The Vivo V9 Pro comes with a rear facing fingerprint scanner much like the Vivo V9 and V9 Youth without a waterdrop notch at the front. Photo: Vivo India

Vivo today unveiled the Vivo V9 Pro, the Chinese smarpthone maker’s latest offering in its V-series lineup. It bears several physical resemblances to the Vivo V9 and V9 Youth launched earlier this year, but is very different under the hood. The Vivo 9 Pro has been priced at Rs 19,990 and will be available exclusively through Amazon and Vivo India website. The V9 Pro will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 17,990 during Amazon India’s upcoming Great India Festival.

Vivo V9 Pro: Specifications

The Vivo V9 Pro is lit by a 6.1-inch super AMOLED display. Powering the device is the AI-enabled octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 with four Kryo 260 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four other Kryo 260 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. This is paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable to 256GB via a MicroSD card. The Vivo V9 Pro is backed by a 3,260mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0.

At the back of the phone is a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup. For clicking selfies, there’s a 25MP front facing camera. Photography modes include Ultra HD, DOC, Professional, Slow, Time-Lapse Photography, Camera Filter, Live, Bokeh, HDR, Face Beauty, Panorama, Palm Capture, Gender Detection, Flash, AR Stickers, Take Photo, Face Beauty and Group Selfie.

The Vivo V9 Pro comes with a rear facing fingerprint scanner much like the Vivo V9 and V9 Youth. The recently released Vivo V11 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner though.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 and Micro USB port.