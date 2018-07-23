BSNL revises fiber broadband plans to rival Jio, up to 3TB data at 100Mbps

The Fibro Combo ULD 16999 will offer 3TB FUP data at 100Mbps for ₹16,999.

State-owned telecom provider BSNL has revised its broadband plans to provide customers faster data speeds and more data. This comes after Reliance Jio announced the launch of JioGigaFiber in its AGM on July 5. BSNL’s broadband plans will now offer an increased FUP limit.

The revised broadband plans are a part of the company’s strategy to increase the FUP limit of its fiber broadband plans four-folds in all circles. The Chennai circle being the most recent one.

The plans that will undergo revision are:

Fibro Combo ULD 3999 – The plan will now offer 500GB FUP data with download speeds of 50Mbps for ₹3,999. Earlier, the plan provided 300GB data at 20Mbps.

Fibro Combo ULD 5999 – This plan will offer 1000GB FUP data per month at 60Mbps for ₹5,999. Previously, the plan came with 400GB of FUP data at 30Mbps.

Fibro Combo ULD 9999 – This plan will offer 2TB FUP data at 80Mbps for ₹9,999. The plan previously provided 600GB data at 50Mbps.

Fibro Combo ULD 16999 – The plan will offer 3TB FUP data at 100Mbps for ₹16,999. The plan provided 800GB data at 100Mbps.

All prices are exclusive of taxes and service charges.

Apart from these premium revised tariff plans, there are also two budget friendly Fiber broadband plans introduced by BSNL. The Fibro Combo ULD 777 offers 500GB data at 50 Mbps and Fibro Combo ULD 1277 offers 750GB data at 100Mbps.

Earlier, the state-owned telecom company had revised its plans worth ₹1,045, ₹1,395, and ₹1,895 to take on JioGigaFiber along with unlimited voice calling for all fibre broadband tariff plans in its lineup.