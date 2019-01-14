Comparison: Redmi Note 7 vs Realme U1 vs Zenfone Max Pro M2

The three smartphones have similar display sizes.

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 7 at an event in Beijing, China. Xiaomi also made official the Redmi sub-brand, making the Note 7 the first smartphone to sell under the new name. While it will take a few weeks (or months) for the Redmi Note 7 to arrive in India, it can’t stop us from making comparisons with the top-sellers like the Realme U1 and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, which come with similar specifications. Here’s how the three smartphones compare with each other:

Redmi Note 7:

Price: TBA

Display: 6.3-inch, 2160x1080, 81.5% screen-to-body, 409ppi

Hardware: Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 256GB expandable storage via MicroSD card

Camera (front): 13MP, f/2.2

Camera (rear): 48MP+5MP, f/2.0

Android version/UI: Android Pie, MIUI 10

The Redmi Note 7 is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to sport a dewdrop notch. It also has a radically different design, especially for Xiaomi smartphones—a 2.5D glass back panel with dual tone gradient.

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340x1080. Xiaomi seems to take pride in the fact that the display of this smartphone has bezels up to 0.8mm thick. The display has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and has maximum brightness of 450nits.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7 is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports QuickCharge 4. It ships with a 10W charger; although for even quicker charging, Xiaomi is also separately selling an 18W charger. External connectivity options include USB Type-C and a 3.5mm jack.

In terms of optics, the back of the Redmi Note 7 boasts a 48MP+5MP AI-enabled dual camera setup. It has a pixel size of 1.6 microns and an aperture of f/1.8. Thanks to the size of its sensor, the Note 7 promises good low light performance. The front of the smartphone sports a single 13MP selfie camera under the dew drop notch

Realme U1

Price: Rs 14,499

Display: 6.3-inch, 2340x1080, 4% screen-to-body, 409ppi

Hardware: MediaTek Helio P70, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM

Camera (front): 25MP f/2.0

Camera (rear): 13MP+2MP, f/2.2

Android version/UI: Android Oreo 8.1, ColorOS 5.2

The Realme U1 was launched keeping the “youth” in mind. This basically means three things—selfies, gaming and looks. The smartphone boasts a 6.3-inch LCD display with a dewdrop notch, faux metal railing and polycarbonate back with acrylic coating. The back of the phone produces “vertical light pillars”, which may or may not be tasteful to people.

It is powered by MediaTek’s flagship Helio P70 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. Don’t expect top-end, mind-blowing stuff from the processor—the highest default graphics setting available on PUBG is medium.

The Realme U1 has a selfie-centric 25MP front-facing camera with a Sony IMX 526 sensor. The back of the phone sports a 13MP+2MP configuration with f/2.2 aperture.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2:

Price: Rs 14,999

Display: 6.3-inch, 2160x1080, 82% screen-to-body, 403ppi

Hardware: Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 512GB expandable storage via MicroSD card

Camera (front): 13MP, f/2.2

Camera (rear): 12MP+5MP, f/2.0

Android version/UI: Android Oreo 8.1, ZenUI

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 was the most utilitarian phone in this price range, with completely forgettable looks, until Asus decided to give its successor a facelift. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets the glossy back and notched display treatment. But once you get past that, you see the genius of the Max Pro M-series. The Rs 14,999 variant comes with 64GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, Snapdragon 660 processor and a humongous 5,000mAh battery which can sustain gaming sessions for quite a while.

While the camera performance can be named as run-of-the-mill, the upgraded chipset and looks mean you get the best of both worlds. The UI is one of the more bearable ones and has some really useful features as well.

You can go for the 6GB variant as well, but do you really want to spend Rs 2,000 more for two extra gigabytes of RAM?