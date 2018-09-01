Check whether your Apple iPhone 8 has these problems and is eligible for repair

The iPhone 8. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Apple on Friday said a “very small percentage of iPhone 8 devices contain logic boards with a manufacturing defect.” The logic board is the main circuit board consisting of the central processing unit (CPU), main system memory and circuitry that controls the disk drive, keyboard, monitor and peripherals. The affected units were sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and the US, the iPhone maker said in a post on the website on Friday. It will repair the faulty devices free of charge.

What you should look out for

1) Random restarts.

2) Screen freezes.

3) Faulty startup initiations that will prevent your phone from turning on properly.

Service process

1) Go to the Apple website. Put in the serial number to see if your iPhone 8 qualifies for the programme.

2) In case your iPhone 8 qualifies for the free repair service, you can choose any of the following options:

a. Go to an Apple authorised service provider.

b. Visit an Apple retail store.

c. Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple repair centre.

The catch

1) If your screen is cracked or there’s any other kind of damage, it has to be fixed before to the service. In case Apple does it, it will charge you for the repair.

2) Also, back up your iPhone to iTunes or iCloud.

3) The programme covers affected iPhone 8 devices for three years after the first retail sale of the unit.