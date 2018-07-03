Reliance Jio’s new offer: Rs 500 cashback on JioFi device

Last year, in September, Reliance Jio had slashed the price of JioFi device to Rs 999. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Telecom operator Reliance Jio has announced a new cashback offer on purchase of JioFi portable 4G router. Under this latest Jio WiFi device offer, starting from Tuesday, customers purchasing the JioFi device will get a cashback of Rs 500, bringing down the “effective” price of the device to Rs 499. The JioFi cashback offer requires users to buy the device and a new Jio postpaid SIM to be used in the device. In addition, JioFi users also have to opt for postpaid plan of minimum Rs 199 and pay the bill for 12 months.

On payment of monthly bills for 12 consecutive billing cycles, Jio customers will get Rs 500 cashback in form of credit in the postpaid account. The credit will be adjusted against next postpaid invoices. Last year, in September, Reliance Jio had slashed the price of JioFi device from Rs 1,999 to Rs 999.

Reliance Jio’s postpaid plan of Rs 199, for example, offers 25 GB of data and free voice calls, unlimited SMS messages, and complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps to consumers.

Recently, Jio had announced a new ‘Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer’ with benefits worth up to Rs 4,900. Under this offer, Jio subscribers buying new Oppo device on old/new Jio SIM can avail cashback benefits worth Rs 1,800 in the form of Rs 50 vouchers. They will also get Jio Money credit of up to Rs 1,800 in three equal tranches of Rs 600 each (post 13th , 26th and 39th recharge) and Rs1,300 worth discount coupons from MakeMyTrip.

Last month, Jio, in a limited period offer, gave additional 1.5 GB data per day to users who recharged with prepaid plans priced in the range of Rs 149 to Rs 799. Reliance Jio’s aggressive offering has taken the market by storm by forcing other operators to lower tariffs. In the quarter ended March 2018, Reliance Jio, with gross revenue of Rs 6,217.64 crore, pipped Vodafone to occupy the second spot in revenue market share.

