The new Gorilla Glass 6 will surface on Oppo phones first

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 claims to have survived 15 drops from 1 meter onto rough surfaces. It might also make its way on other smartphones releasing later this year like the new iPhones, Google Pixels and Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Last Published: Wed, Aug 08 2018. 11 11 AM IST
As many as 45 smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, Apple and Google, use Gorilla Glass 5.
Oppo’s upcoming flagship will feature the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. This will make it the first smartphone manufacturer to roll out a product with the newest Gorilla Glass. However, it remains uncertain which of the upcoming Oppo device will receive it, as the F9, F9 Pro and R17 are all expected soon.

Unveiled in July 2018, Gorilla Glass 6 is the company’s most durable cover glass to date. Research shows that consumers drop their smartphone on average seven times per year. To improve cover glass performance, Corning scientists developed and engineered an entirely new material to address the challenge of multiple drops. On average, in lab tests, Gorilla Glass 6 survived 15 drops from 1 meter onto rough surfaces. Under the same test conditions, competitive glass compositions, such as soda lime and aluminosilicate, did not survive the first drop.

“We are excited to have OPPO adopt Gorilla Glass 6,” said John Bayne, vice president and general manager, Corning Gorilla Glass. “OPPO’s new flagship model will provide consumers, who depend on their smartphone for every interaction in their digital lives, increased protection against multiple drops.”

As many as 45 smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, Apple and Google, use Gorilla Glass 5. Corning said the next generation Gorilla Glass will be on smartphones in the coming months, which clearly indicates the next big launches might be wrapped in it.

Several smartphones, including Google Pixel and the next-gen iPhones, are expected to be launched in the upcoming weeks. So it might not be surprising to see these phones becoming resilient to multiple drops and scratches.

First Published: Wed, Aug 08 2018. 11 11 AM IST
Topics: Oppo Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Oppo F9 Oppo F9 pro Oppo R17

