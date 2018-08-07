Google’s Android 9.0 Pie is here: How to update, new features

Android Pie will come with new features like navigational gesturers, AI tweaks throughout the platform and digital well-being. Photo: Google

Google has finally put a name to the face of its latest Android version. The next version of Google’s Android system will be called Android Pie and it has been in the developer beta stage for months. The Android Pie will come start rolling out on Pixel smartphones starting today. Google had announced the final developer preview of the Android P last week which was primarily focused on developers trying to ensure their apps are fully functional and optimized.

Fans and curious onlookers have been coming up with name suggestions for the Android P ranging from Pancake all the way to the Indian ‘Peda’, knowing Google’s tradition of naming the OS after desserts. But Google has picked a rather easy word for its latest Android version.

Nice as pie – New features

The most noticeable change of the Android Pie is the ability to toggle gesture controls. Gesture controls eliminate the need for using navigation buttons by using gestures like swiping up from the bottom of the screen to go home or swiping up and holding down for opening the multitasking window.

The Android Pie will use artificial intelligence to adapt to how you use the device. For instance, Android will set screen brightness by studying your manual adjustments, rather than automatically switching to a certain level based on ambient light. All of these adjustments will also in turn help increase the battery life of the phone.

Android Pie will also have features aimed at improving people’s digital well-being, including a “wind down” mode that will fade the screen to grey at a designated time to help you disconnect before bed.

Will you get a slice of the pie?

Android Pie’s initial release will be available only to Google Pixel devices and the Essential Phone. The Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL and the Essential Phone will currently support Android Pie. The Android Pie will be available starting today and if you’re lucky you might get an update as it is still “rolling out”, according to Google.

Sony, Oppo, Xiaomi, Nokia, Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus and selected Android One devices are also in lucky, as they will receive the update by the end of fall, or somewhere in December. Other manufacturers including Samsung, Motorola and LG will all receive the upgrade later this year or by next year.

Installing the latest version of Android is easy as pie: Simply go to settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates > Download and install.

Once your phone finds the update, it will download and eventually install it by itself on your phone. We recommend you charge your phone to at least 50% before you attempt to update your device.