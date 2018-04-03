Fitness wearables that monitor your health

The concept of smart health tracking is truly here. Fitness wearables, watches and accessories can now help keep tabs on health and the habits that might influence it. These smart devices can tell you about potential heart problems, make sense of blood pressure readings, tell you your body mass index, and even if you are eating too fast. Here are some options.

Apple Watch Series 3

Rs29,900 onwards; Apple.com/in

Armed with the most accurate heart-rate sensor and light-sensitive photodiodes assisted by LEDs, the Apple Watch can track heart activity, resting heart rate, walking and elevated heart rates, with greater accuracy than any fitness band or fitness-centric watch. It flags abnormal readings to warn you about potential heart problems such as atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeats) as well as hypertension. The Breathe app also prompts you to pause and take a series of deep breaths—useful during a stressful day at work.

HAPIfork

$79 (around Rs5,130, shipping extra); Hapi.com

The HAPIfork is a lunch-box accessory that reminds you to eat slowly.

In the rush to finish lunch on a busy workday, we tend to gulp down food. This, of course, isn’t healthy. The HAPIfork is a lunch-box accessory that reminds you to eat slowly. The electronic fork has built-in accelerometers to track hand motion. It detects the time between each bite, and notifies you with a gentle vibration every time it detects you are eating too quickly. Pair this with the HAPIfork app (free for Android and iOS), which logs meal durations and gaps between each fork serving.

AliveCor KardiaBand

$199 (shipping extra); Alivecor.com

The KardiaBand also detects heart rate using the sensor in the Apple Watch.

This wearable electrocardiography (EKG) monitor works with the Apple Watch. You replace the Apple Watch strap with the KardiaBand, which helps detect atrial fibrillation and normal sinus rhythm. Users need to place their thumb on the sensor integrated into the strap. The KardiaBand also detects heart rate using the sensor in the Apple Watch. If it detects an abnormal heart rate at any point, the band’s SmartRhythm monitoring feature will notify you to take an EKG. You need to sign up for a premium membership ($99 a year).

Nokia BPM+

Rs16,700; Amazon.in

The smart BPM+ connects to the Nokia Health Mate app (free for iOS and Android phones) on your smartphone via Bluetooth and logs readings instantly.

Basic blood pressure monitoring devices require you to make a manual log of the periodic readings, but these isolated numbers may not mean much. The smart BPM+ connects to the Nokia Health Mate app (free for iOS and Android phones) on your smartphone via Bluetooth and logs readings instantly. You then get colour-coded feedback for your health data and potential hypertension levels based on the generic recommendations of the ESH (European Society of Hypertension) and AHA (American Heart Association)—these will let you know if you need medical assistance.

Lenovo HS10 smart scale

Rs2,499; Amazon.in

Lenovo HS10 pairs with the Lenovo Healthy app (free for Android and iOS), and logs the body mass index (BMI) numbers too.

If you are serious about a daily fitness routine, you would surely want a smart scale to monitor your weight. This would also offer a better perspective on how a tweak in training routine, or any changes in diet, might be working out. The HS10 pairs with the Lenovo Healthy app (free for Android and iOS), and logs the body mass index (BMI) numbers too—this is a value derived from the calculation of weight and height, to quantify the amount of tissue mass (muscle, fat and bone) and understand whether a person is underweight, normal weight, overweight or obese. The HS10 has a tempered glass layer on which you stand, and it doesn’t scratch easily.