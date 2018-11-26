Nokia 8.1 (X7) launch on December 5, teaser hints at a new colour variant

The phone was priced at 1,699 Yuan (about Rs 18,000) for the base 4GB/64GB variant in China.

HMD Global-owned Nokia launched the X7 in China last month and it is set to come to India on December 5. The smartphone will be named Nokia 8.1 in the Indian market and is expected to sport a 6.18-inch display and a Snapdragon 710 processor. The phone was priced at 1,699 Yuan (about Rs 18,000) for the base 4GB/64GB variant in China.

Nokia recently put out a 9-second video teaser on Twitter, which reads “The picture’s about to get rosy with an epic viewing experience. Get ready to #ExpectMore.”

The picture's about to get rosy with an epic viewing experience. Get ready to #ExpectMore pic.twitter.com/Tj5XfNuN0h — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 23, 2018

While the video doesn’t show the smartphone in its full glory, it does ask you “What do you expect from red?”

According to MySmartPrice, this might mean a red variant of the phone might make it to India.

Nokia 8.1: Expected specifications

The Nokia 7.1 Plus will sport a 6.18-inch Full HD+ LCD display at the front. From the first look at the official images released by Nokia, it is hard to not appreciate how far off to the edges Nokia has stretched the screen. Powering the device is a rather unique Snapdragon 710 processor clocked at 2.2GHz with eight Kryo 360 cores. It is expected to come in three variants of 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage.

The back of the phone will feature a 12MP+13MP AI enabled dual camera with ZEISS optics. It will also have Optical Image Stabilisation. The front camera will be an AI-enabled 20MP clicker.

The phone will run Android One based on Android Oreo 8 which means it’s on the priority list for latest security and firmware upgrades from Google.

The phone will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery and will support 18W fast-charging.

Nokia has previously released the Nokia 3.1 Plus, 5.1 Plus, 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7 Plus in India. The Finnish smartphone maker has been trying to place a phone in every single smartphone budget segment.