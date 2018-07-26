Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i launch in India: Price, specifications

The Huawei Nova 3 is priced at 2,999 Yuan (about ₹30,500) while the Nova 3i starts at 1,999 Yuan (about ₹20,000). Both phones are expected to be similarly priced.

Huawei is set to launch two new smartphones, the Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India today. The phones were launched in China earlier this month. The Huawei Nova 3 is priced at 2,999 Yuan (about ₹30,500) while the Nova 3i starts at 1,999 Yuan (about ₹20,000). The phones are expected to be priced similarly in India and will be available exclusively through Amazon.in.

Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i specifications:

The Huawei Nova 3 sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 970 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and an option between 64GB and 128GB internal storage. It runs Android Oreo 8.1 with EMUI 8.2 atop. The phone is backed by a 3,750mAh battery.

To click photos, it boasts a vertically stacked, 16MP + 24MP dual-camera setup with f/1.8 aperture. On the front is also a dual camera setup, with 24MP + 2MP configuration with f/2.0 aperture. It will also have Huawei’s own rendition of the AR based emojis called 3D Qmoji.

On the other hand, the Nova 3i has the same 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 SoC coupled with an option between 4GB and 6GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB and it runs Android Oreo 8.1 with EMUI 8.2 atop and is backed by a 3,750mAh battery.

In the camera department, the Nova 3i will host a vertically stacked, 16MP + 2MP dual-camera setup with f/2.2 aperture. On the front is also a dual camera setup, with 24MP + 2MP configuration with f/2.0 aperture.